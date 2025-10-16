How to get Shiny Mareep in Pokemon Legends Z-A for free

Shiny variants have always held a special place in the hearts of players and Pokemon Legends Z-A is no different. Game Freak continued a familiar tradition seen in Legends Arceus, giving players another guaranteed chance to catch a Shiny without grinding for it.
Much like the famous Shiny Ponyta quest from the last Legends game, Legends Z-A offers a side mission that rewards players with a free Shiny Mareep.
If you're eager to add this shiny electric wool Pokemon, that can eventually Mega Evolve, here is how you can do it.
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
How to start the Shiny Mareep quest in Pokemon Legends Z-A
To begin your journey toward catching a Shiny Mareep, you will need to find an NPC named Duve. She can be spotted just outside Wild Zone 1, easily recognizable thanks to the two Mareep standing beside her.
Approach her, and she will excitedly tell you that a Shiny Mareep has been spotted nearby. After a short conversation, Duve will assign you Side Mission 017, officially kicking off your quest.
Also read: All Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Steps to catch the Shiny Mareep in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Once you have accepted the side mission, follow these directions carefully:
- Enter Wild Zone 1 from where Duve is located.
- Walk forward for a short distance, then turn right. You will notice an open gate in the middle. Head through it.
- After passing through, you’ll find a ladder. Climb it and move across the roof area.
- On your right, there’s another ladder waiting. Climb up once again, and this will trigger a cutscene.
During the cutscene, you will finally encounter the Shiny Mareep standing on top of the roof. Duve soon appears but reveals that she is not interested in catching it herself, leaving you free to claim the Shiny for your own team. Capture it, and just like that, you will have your very own free Shiny Mareep.
Also read: All Mable's Research and rewards in Pokemon Legends Z-A
This quest is a clear homage to Pokemon Legends Arceus, where players were given a guaranteed Shiny Ponyta during one of the early side missions, which also may indicate that future Legends games will continue this trend.
Also read: Complete Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex
If you are interested in other topics related to Pokemon Legends Z-A, check out these articles:
- Legends Z-A file size explored
- How to sneak in Legends Z-A
- 6 best Legends Z-A combat tips you need to know
- Can you trade Pokemon holding Mega Stones in Legends Z-A?
- Should you play Pokemon X and Y before Legends Z-A?
- How to get preorder bonus in Legends Z-A
- How to get money easily in Legends Z-A
- Legends Z-A DLC announced, with Mega X and Y for beloved Gen I
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨