All pre-order bonuses for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Activision Blizzard has revealed its pre-order bonuses and tiers for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which are split into two categories: Cross-Gen Bundle and Vault Edition.

The Cross-Gen Bundle is the standard version of the game, while the Vault Edition is essentially the special edition.

The Cross-Gen Bundle is priced at $70, and the Vault Edition has a price tag of $100. Unfortunately, there will not be a $60 version of the game. This is a first for the Call of Duty series.

Here is everything that comes included in each version, should fans pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II right now.

Pre-order bonuses packaged in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's Cross-Gen Bundle

The Cross-Gen Bundle pre-order bonuses include:

Early access to open beta

Unfortunately, neither Activision Blizzard nor Infinity Ward has announced a release date for the open beta of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

What is known, according to the pre-order website, is that the open beta duration will last at least two days. Players can expect the open beta to start shortly before the game’s release date of October 28, 2022.

Lastly, it is worth noting that the Cross-Gen Bundle pre-order bonuses apply to every platform. This includes PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC (Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.

Pre-order bonuses packaged in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's Vault Edition

The Vault Edition includes a plethora of goodies for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (and other Call of Duty titles). It is priced at $100. For this kind of money, players will receive the following benefits:

Early access to open beta

Ghost Legacy Pack

Red Team 141 Operator Pack

FJX Cinder Weapon Vault

Battle Pass & 50 Tier Skips

Double XP Token (10 Hours) & Double Weapon XP Token (10 Hours)

The Ghost Legacy Pack will include 10 Assault Weapon Blueprints and 12 Operator Skins, specifically for the operator Ghost, for use in Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone. Those who pre-order now will unlock them immediately after pre-purchasing the Vault Edition.

According to Call of Duty’s official website:

“For those die-hard Ghost fans who may already have this content or who may want some newer threads, know that this won’t be the only instant-unlock reward for the current Warzone.”

The Red Team 141 Operator Pack will include four Ghost-inspired skins for Farah, Price, Soap and Ghost. The FJX Cinder Weapon Vault is related to the new Gunsmith, though very little information is known about this feature at this time.

For those who pick up the Vault Edition, do keep in mind that the Battle Pass and 50 free Tier Skips apply to only one season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The Double XP Tokens will be available for use when the game launches on Day One.

Like the Cross-Gen Bundle, every pre-order bonus for the Vault Edition applies to every platform COD: Modern Warfare II is set to launch on.

