All Prince of Persia The Lost Crown achievements

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Jan 11, 2024 18:04 GMT
Screenshot from Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
There are quite a few achievements you need to unlock in order to get the completionist trophy (Image via Ubisoft)

After almost 14 years, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is set to bring back one of the most prominent franchises under Ubisoft. The game has a plethora of achievements for you to complete, some of which are quite challenging. Developer Ubisoft Montpellier has made a bold decision to return the franchise to its side-scrolling puzzle-platformer roots.

This article will list all the achievements you can find in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown and provide a basic gist of the objectives you should complete for these trophies.

All achievements/trophies in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

You play as the new protagonist, Sargon, in Ubisoft's latest offering (Image via Ubisoft)
To get a 100 percent completion in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, you need to collect a total of 30 achievements or 31 trophies. Here is everything you need to obtain:

  • The Maneater: Defeat the king of beasts.
  • The Forest Trespasser: Defeat the otherworldly queen.
  • Snake in the Sand: Defeat the banished god.
  • Fists & Arrows: Defeat the artful legend.
  • The Storm Master: Defeat the mighty master.
  • The White Lion: Defeat the vengeful prince.
  • King of Kings: Defeat the King.
  • The End of Time: Defeat the god prince.
  • A Warrior’s End: Defeat the old general.
  • Time Served: Get Rid of the Jailer.
  • Parallel Universe: Defeat an alternate version.
  • Warrior Within: Use every Athra Surge.
  • Glory of Faravahar: Fully upgrade the necklace.
  • Blessing of Shamshir: Fully upgrade sword and bow.
  • Tools of a Prophet Trophy: Collect all amulets.
  • Elixir of Gods: Acquire all Soma Tree petals.
  • Cyra’s Last Hope: Find the Herbalist’s Last Camp.
  • Written in the Sand: Complete the prophecy fresco.
  • Tree of Life: Speak with every Wak-Wak head.
  • Spectre of the Seas: Discover the ghost ship.
  • Hidden Floor: Discover a secret floor.
  • The True Moon: Complete the Moon Gatherer’s quest.
  • Charitable Soul: Complete every side quest.
  • Betrayal: Get Rid of an enemy with the Dimensional
  • Natural Resources: Collect 5 ores.
  • Shock Trooper: Get Rid of 20 enemies with an opportunity attack.
  • An Honorable End: Defeat a Lost Warrior.
  • All the Time in the World: Earn 10,000 Time Crystals.
  • Air Dancer: Get Rid of 30 enemies in the air.
  • Deadly Trap: Get Rid of 5 enemies by throwing them into spikes.
  • Prince of Persia: Acquire all Trophies.

