After almost 14 years, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is set to bring back one of the most prominent franchises under Ubisoft. The game has a plethora of achievements for you to complete, some of which are quite challenging. Developer Ubisoft Montpellier has made a bold decision to return the franchise to its side-scrolling puzzle-platformer roots.

This article will list all the achievements you can find in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown and provide a basic gist of the objectives you should complete for these trophies.

All achievements/trophies in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

You play as the new protagonist, Sargon, in Ubisoft's latest offering (Image via Ubisoft)

To get a 100 percent completion in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, you need to collect a total of 30 achievements or 31 trophies. Here is everything you need to obtain:

The Maneater : Defeat the king of beasts.

: Defeat the king of beasts. The Forest Trespasser: Defeat the otherworldly queen.

Defeat the otherworldly queen. Snake in the Sand : Defeat the banished god.

: Defeat the banished god. Fists & Arrows : Defeat the artful legend.

: Defeat the artful legend. The Storm Master : Defeat the mighty master.

: Defeat the mighty master. The White Lion : Defeat the vengeful prince.

: Defeat the vengeful prince. King of Kings : Defeat the King.

: Defeat the King. The End of Time : Defeat the god prince.

: Defeat the god prince. A Warrior’s End : Defeat the old general.

: Defeat the old general. Time Served : Get Rid of the Jailer.

: Get Rid of the Jailer. Parallel Universe : Defeat an alternate version.

: Defeat an alternate version. Warrior Within : Use every Athra Surge.

: Use every Athra Surge. Glory of Faravahar : Fully upgrade the necklace.

: Fully upgrade the necklace. Blessing of Shamshir : Fully upgrade sword and bow.

: Fully upgrade sword and bow. Tools of a Prophet Trophy : Collect all amulets.

: Collect all amulets. Elixir of Gods : Acquire all Soma Tree petals.

: Acquire all Soma Tree petals. Cyra’s Last Hope : Find the Herbalist’s Last Camp.

: Find the Herbalist’s Last Camp. Written in the Sand : Complete the prophecy fresco.

: Complete the prophecy fresco. Tree of Life : Speak with every Wak-Wak head.

: Speak with every Wak-Wak head. Spectre of the Seas : Discover the ghost ship.

: Discover the ghost ship. Hidden Floor : Discover a secret floor.

: Discover a secret floor. The True Moon : Complete the Moon Gatherer’s quest.

: Complete the Moon Gatherer’s quest. Charitable Soul : Complete every side quest.

: Complete every side quest. Betrayal : Get Rid of an enemy with the Dimensional

: Get Rid of an enemy with the Dimensional Natural Resources : Collect 5 ores.

: Collect 5 ores. Shock Trooper : Get Rid of 20 enemies with an opportunity attack.

: Get Rid of 20 enemies with an opportunity attack. An Honorable End : Defeat a Lost Warrior.

: Defeat a Lost Warrior. All the Time in the World : Earn 10,000 Time Crystals.

: Earn 10,000 Time Crystals. Air Dancer : Get Rid of 30 enemies in the air.

: Get Rid of 30 enemies in the air. Deadly Trap : Get Rid of 5 enemies by throwing them into spikes.

: Get Rid of 5 enemies by throwing them into spikes. Prince of Persia: Acquire all Trophies.

