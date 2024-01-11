After almost 14 years, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is set to bring back one of the most prominent franchises under Ubisoft. The game has a plethora of achievements for you to complete, some of which are quite challenging. Developer Ubisoft Montpellier has made a bold decision to return the franchise to its side-scrolling puzzle-platformer roots.
This article will list all the achievements you can find in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown and provide a basic gist of the objectives you should complete for these trophies.
All achievements/trophies in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
To get a 100 percent completion in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, you need to collect a total of 30 achievements or 31 trophies. Here is everything you need to obtain:
- The Maneater: Defeat the king of beasts.
- The Forest Trespasser: Defeat the otherworldly queen.
- Snake in the Sand: Defeat the banished god.
- Fists & Arrows: Defeat the artful legend.
- The Storm Master: Defeat the mighty master.
- The White Lion: Defeat the vengeful prince.
- King of Kings: Defeat the King.
- The End of Time: Defeat the god prince.
- A Warrior’s End: Defeat the old general.
- Time Served: Get Rid of the Jailer.
- Parallel Universe: Defeat an alternate version.
- Warrior Within: Use every Athra Surge.
- Glory of Faravahar: Fully upgrade the necklace.
- Blessing of Shamshir: Fully upgrade sword and bow.
- Tools of a Prophet Trophy: Collect all amulets.
- Elixir of Gods: Acquire all Soma Tree petals.
- Cyra’s Last Hope: Find the Herbalist’s Last Camp.
- Written in the Sand: Complete the prophecy fresco.
- Tree of Life: Speak with every Wak-Wak head.
- Spectre of the Seas: Discover the ghost ship.
- Hidden Floor: Discover a secret floor.
- The True Moon: Complete the Moon Gatherer’s quest.
- Charitable Soul: Complete every side quest.
- Betrayal: Get Rid of an enemy with the Dimensional
- Natural Resources: Collect 5 ores.
- Shock Trooper: Get Rid of 20 enemies with an opportunity attack.
- An Honorable End: Defeat a Lost Warrior.
- All the Time in the World: Earn 10,000 Time Crystals.
- Air Dancer: Get Rid of 30 enemies in the air.
- Deadly Trap: Get Rid of 5 enemies by throwing them into spikes.
- Prince of Persia: Acquire all Trophies.
