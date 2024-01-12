All Prince of Persia The Lost Crown voice actors and cast list

Ubisoft's upcoming flagship title, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, is easily one of 2024's most highly anticipated releases. This is because it is a new entry in the Prince of Persia franchise, coming out more than a decade after the last title. Developed by Ubisoft Montpellier, the upcoming title is essentially a 2.5D experience with mild roguelike elements, akin to games like Metroid Dread.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is built first and foremost as a fun metroidvania. However, it does retain elements from the previous PoP games, such as a well-fleshed-out and engaging story that weaves gameplay components together. The biggest factors that make this title's narrative engaging are its characters, and more importantly, the voices behind them.

With a fresh take on this franchise's story, the upcoming title features new faces, which also applies to the talent voicing them. Here's a look at the cast list for Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

List of all Prince of Persia The Lost Crown voice actors

Unlike previous PoP games, such as the Sands Trilogy, the upcoming title doesn't feature the usual characters that you would expect from a traditional new entry in this franchise. In fact, you don't even play as the titular "Prince of Persia." Instead, you take control of Sargon, a highly-skilled and capable warrior as well as swordsman.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the franchise's iconic voice actor, Yuri Lowenthal, won't be reprising his role in Lost Crown. He is best known for his work as the Prince in Prince of Persia The Sands of Time, Prince of Persia The Two Thrones, and Prince of Persia Forgotten Sands. He has also worked on the new Marvel's Spider-Man titles.

Here's a complete list of all voice actors who worked on Prince of Persia The Lost Crown:

Atilla Akinci

Expand Tweet

Voices

Artaban

Previous works

Cyberpunk 20: Phantom Liberty

Baldur's Gate 3

Sherlock Holmes Awakened

Sniper Elite 5

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

Bijan Daneshmand

Voices

King Darius

Previous works

House of the Dragon

The Persian Version

Under the Shadow

Night Manager

Adam El Hagar

Voices

Prince Ghassan (Prince of Persia)

Previous works

Morbius

Peaky Blinders

Tyrant

Cold Blow Lane

Lola Elsokari

Voices

Fariba

Previous work

The Tower

Shai Matheson

Expand Tweet

Voices

Menolias

Previous works

Alan Wake 2

Final Fantasy XVI

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Payday 3

Lies of P

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Triangle Strategy

Expand Tweet

The latest Prince of Persia title features an impressive cast of voice actors behind the game's key characters. If you're looking for more information on this title, be sure to check our in-depth review of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.