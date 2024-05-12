All qualified teams for BLAST R6 Major Manchester

The BLAST R6 Major Manchester promises to bring some exciting teams and matchups that are sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Running from May 16 to May 26, 2024, the tournament will see a total of 20 teams participating for their stake in the $750,000 prize pool and a direct ticket to the Siege Invitational.

Prepare to witness some great matches, as we explore all the teams that have claimed their spot in the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, for a chance to appear at the grand SI.

Qualified teams for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester

All teams that have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester (Image via Ubisoft)

20 teams have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester 2024. While the rosters haven't been released yet, the teams and the locations from which they have qualified are:

North Americas

SpaceStation Gaming

M80

DarkZero Esports

Beastcoast

Europe

Team BDS

Team Secret

Into The Breach

G2 Esports

Brazil

FaZe Clan

E1 Esports

Furia Esports

Team Liquid

Japan

KAWASAKI SCARZ

CAG Osaka

South Korea

PSG Talon

FearX

Oceania

Team Bliss

LATAM

Team Cruelty

Asia

Bleed Esports

MENA

Geekay Esports

Format of the BLAST R6 Major Manchester

Expand Tweet

With a total of 20 teams participating in the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, the tournament will be divided into three phases. Each phase will follow a separate set of rules and regulations.

Phase 1

The first phase takes place on May 15 and May 16, 2024. This phase will see eight teams battle in a double-elimination format. In this system, losing teams will be put in a loser's bracket where they will have another chance to regain lost ground.

Matches in this phase will adopt a best-of-three (Bo3) format. The top four teams from Phase 1 will qualify for Phase 2.

Phase 2

The second phase runs from May 19, 2024, to May 22, 2024. The format here is a Swiss System, where 12 new teams will be joining the four qualifiers from Phase 1. Matches here will either be placement matches or elimination games.

Placement matches are single games (Bo1) where teams play opponents with similar win-loss records. Elimination matches are best-of-three (Bo3) series. Only the top eight teams from the Swiss System advance to Phase 3.

Phase 3

The final phase will be live between May 24, 2024, and May 26, 2024. In this single-elimination stage, matches will be held in a Bo3 format till the semi-finals. The grand finals will be a best-of-five (Bo5) series, where the team that wins three maps will be declared as the winner.

For all the phases in this Rainbow Six Siege major, standard overtime rules apply and will be used to decide on tiebreakers.