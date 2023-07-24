All Remnant 2 Meidra questions and answers: The Doe’s Eyes vs the Ravager’s Eyes 

As you make your way through the main narrative in Remnant 2, you will come across an NPC called Meidra who will provide you with questions that will determine if you have the Doe’s Eyes or the Ravager’s Eyes. Depending on your answers and the alignment that they will place you in, you will be receiving a corresponding buff.

If you have the Doe’s Eyes you will get the Barkskin Trait while the Ravager’s Eyes will provide you with the Bloodstream Trait. As the names themselves suggest, to have the Ravager’s Eye, you will need to be strong-willed and cunning, while the Doe’s Eye is about being passive and having an overall good disposition.

Depending on the answers you pick, you will be receiving the particular trait. Below is the list of questions that Meidra will ask in Remnant 2, along with the results that each answer produces.

Remnant 2 Meidra guide: How to get the trait you want

You will come across Meidra in the Dappled Grove region located near Yaesha. Once you have met her, she will have the following questions that you will be able to give particular answers to and get the specific trait that you want.

Do you kill your patients to find the cure, or is it better to let the illness decide?

Kill the patients – Ravager

I will not kill knowingly – Doe

Do you give immortality to all or only a chosen few?

Controlling the gift is better for everyone – Ravager

All should share in the gift – Doe

Do you give him what he asks?

Sacrifice the young Pan – Ravager

Refuse the god’s boon – Doe

Do you report the thief, or allow the poor orphans to keep the coin?

The orphans should have the money – Ravager

Report the thief and let the law decide – Doe

Do you forgive them?

No, they deserve it – Ravager

Yes, I forgive them – Doe

Do you give up one of your children, or face the threat of enemy soldiers?

Give up the weaker child – Ravager

Risk death for us all – Doe

Do you stop them or let them learn from their mistakes?

Let them continue and learn what they will – Ravager

Stop them for their own safety – Doe

Do you take your vengeance or turn the scum over to the authorities from whom he already escaped?

Strike my sibling’s killer down – Ravager

Turn him in to the authorities – Doe

Do you save your son or your granddaughter?

Save my son – Ravager

Save my granddaughter – Doe

Do you convict the innocent or risk your daughter’s life?

Convict the innocent – Ravager

Free the innocent – Doe

Do you save the family or do you let the family suffer by sparing the unwilling donor?

Take the kidney – Ravager

Spare the healthy donor – Doe

Do you poison him, or do you turn a blind eye to his plots of revenge?

Turn a blind eye – Ravager

Poison him – Doe

Do you push the stranger or risk the death of five miners?

Push the Stranger – Ravager

Risk the death of the five miners – Doe

Do you speak with the rebels, or do you preserve the peace?

Preserve the peace by any means necessary – Ravager

Speak with them. Hear them out – Doe

Do you torture your hostage or let the crowd fend for itself in the fire?

Break the son’s arm – Ravager

Trust the crowd can fend for itself – Doe

Do you aid the victims or attempt to destroy the goon?

Stop the Goon, whatever it takes – Ravager

Help the Victims – Doe

Do you risk smothering the child to save yourself and the others?

Risk smothering the child – Ravager

Risk being found – Doe

Do you abandon your fellow hostages, or face death together?

Abandon fellow hostage – Ravager

Face death together – Doe

Do you give the king the means to kill his enemies, or do you send them away and risk war?

Give him the fruit and end the war – Ravager

Let him kill his enemies on his own – Doe

Do you slay the warrior or leave him to whatever fate may hold?

Slay him – Ravager

Leave him – Doe

Depending on your answers to Miedra’s questions in Remnant 2, you will be receiving the specific trait for granting your character a particular boost. It will also net you the Equal Measures trophy.