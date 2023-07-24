All Remnant 2 Meidra questions and answers: The Doe’s Eyes vs the Ravager’s Eyes 

As you make your way through the main narrative in Remnant 2, you will come across an NPC called Meidra who will provide you with questions that will determine if you have the Doe’s Eyes or the Ravager’s Eyes. Depending on your answers and the alignment that they will place you in, you will be receiving a corresponding buff.
If you have the Doe’s Eyes you will get the Barkskin Trait while the Ravager’s Eyes will provide you with the Bloodstream Trait. As the names themselves suggest, to have the Ravager’s Eye, you will need to be strong-willed and cunning, while the Doe’s Eye is about being passive and having an overall good disposition.
Depending on the answers you pick, you will be receiving the particular trait. Below is the list of questions that Meidra will ask in Remnant 2, along with the results that each answer produces.
Remnant 2 Meidra guide: How to get the trait you want
You will come across Meidra in the Dappled Grove region located near Yaesha. Once you have met her, she will have the following questions that you will be able to give particular answers to and get the specific trait that you want.
Do you kill your patients to find the cure, or is it better to let the illness decide?
- Kill the patients – Ravager
- I will not kill knowingly – Doe
Do you give immortality to all or only a chosen few?
- Controlling the gift is better for everyone – Ravager
- All should share in the gift – Doe
Do you give him what he asks?
- Sacrifice the young Pan – Ravager
- Refuse the god’s boon – Doe
Do you report the thief, or allow the poor orphans to keep the coin?
- The orphans should have the money – Ravager
- Report the thief and let the law decide – Doe
Do you forgive them?
- No, they deserve it – Ravager
- Yes, I forgive them – Doe
Do you give up one of your children, or face the threat of enemy soldiers?
- Give up the weaker child – Ravager
- Risk death for us all – Doe
Do you stop them or let them learn from their mistakes?
- Let them continue and learn what they will – Ravager
- Stop them for their own safety – Doe
Do you take your vengeance or turn the scum over to the authorities from whom he already escaped?
- Strike my sibling’s killer down – Ravager
- Turn him in to the authorities – Doe
Do you save your son or your granddaughter?
- Save my son – Ravager
- Save my granddaughter – Doe
Do you convict the innocent or risk your daughter’s life?
- Convict the innocent – Ravager
- Free the innocent – Doe
Do you save the family or do you let the family suffer by sparing the unwilling donor?
- Take the kidney – Ravager
- Spare the healthy donor – Doe
Do you poison him, or do you turn a blind eye to his plots of revenge?
- Turn a blind eye – Ravager
- Poison him – Doe
Do you push the stranger or risk the death of five miners?
- Push the Stranger – Ravager
- Risk the death of the five miners – Doe
Do you speak with the rebels, or do you preserve the peace?
- Preserve the peace by any means necessary – Ravager
- Speak with them. Hear them out – Doe
Do you torture your hostage or let the crowd fend for itself in the fire?
- Break the son’s arm – Ravager
- Trust the crowd can fend for itself – Doe
Do you aid the victims or attempt to destroy the goon?
- Stop the Goon, whatever it takes – Ravager
- Help the Victims – Doe
Do you risk smothering the child to save yourself and the others?
- Risk smothering the child – Ravager
- Risk being found – Doe
Do you abandon your fellow hostages, or face death together?
- Abandon fellow hostage – Ravager
- Face death together – Doe
Do you give the king the means to kill his enemies, or do you send them away and risk war?
- Give him the fruit and end the war – Ravager
- Let him kill his enemies on his own – Doe
Do you slay the warrior or leave him to whatever fate may hold?
- Slay him – Ravager
- Leave him – Doe
Depending on your answers to Miedra’s questions in Remnant 2, you will be receiving the specific trait for granting your character a particular boost. It will also net you the Equal Measures trophy.