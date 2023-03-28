All Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 15 collectibles and where to find them?

An abundance of collectibles is up for grabs in every chapter of the Resident Evil 4 Remake. Chapter 15 alone offers about eleven of them, which can be looted during missions. Collecting them all will require accessing some areas of the map that can be missed if you are not on the lookout. Resident Evil 4 Remake doesn't have a free-roam mode. It does, however, have New Game Plus, which allows players to go through the story again while retaining all of their equipment and collectibles.

If you miss some of them, you can get them in the replay again. Here's a guide to help you locate the collectibles offered in Chapter 15 of the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

All collectibles in Chapter 15 of Resident Evil 4 Remake

1) Red Beryl

After defeating the first enemy, look for a house to the left of the area. Behind it will be a silver container that you will have to blow up to get the Red Beryl.

2) Velvet Blue

There will be a cutscene when you go to destroy the anti-aircraft gun where the chopper will destroy the turret tower. If you look around, you will find a silver container hanging from a metal bar. Shoot it down to get this collectible.

3) Staff of Royalty

The Staff of Royalty in Chapter 15 (Image via ZaFrostPet/ youtube.com)

This one can be collected from the chest at "Cliffside Ruins". After climbing down the ladder, make your way to the end of the path where you can spot a chest. Open it to get the Staff of Royalty.

4) Merchant mission: Destroying Blue Medallions

The Merchant in the Resident Evil 4 Remake provides you with weapons and upgrades. Some of his requests include destroying blue medallions found during the story. Here are the five blue medallions you need to destroy in Chapter 15:

First Blue Medallion Location: You can find the first one high up on the tower where you get the request. Shooting it down will require proper aim and a few tries with a ranged weapon like a rifle.

You can find the first one high up on the tower where you get the request. Shooting it down will require proper aim and a few tries with a ranged weapon like a rifle. Second Blue Medallion Location: This one can be spotted in the scaffolding on the southwest side of the Cliffside Ruins.

This one can be spotted in the scaffolding on the southwest side of the Cliffside Ruins. Third Blue Medallion Location: The third one is located opposite the second blue medallion in the ruins down below.

The third one is located opposite the second blue medallion in the ruins down below. Fourth Blue Medallion Location: Before going down the ladder into a manhole-like opening, look inside the archway straight ahead. You can spot the glowing blue medallion hanging from the roof.

Before going down the ladder into a manhole-like opening, look inside the archway straight ahead. You can spot the glowing blue medallion hanging from the roof. Fifth Blue Medallion Location: After destroying the fourth medallion, go down the stairs and look out to the ruins on the right-hand side. There you will find the final blue medallion.

5) Clockwork Castellan - 15

Go into the Specimen Storage room and find the treasure chest in the adjacent room. Above the treasure chest, on the wooden beam will be the 15th Castellan. Shoot it down to collect it.

6) Splendid Bangle

Splendid Bangle in Chapter 15 (Image via ZaFrostPet/ youtube.com)

Below the Castellan - 15, the treasure chest is where you can find the Splendid Bangle, which is the last collectible in this chapter.

This sums up the collectibles guide for Chapter 15 of the Resident Evil 4 Remake. You can keep track of them from the challenges menu. However, the treasures you find will show up on the map after you buy the latter from the merchant.

