All Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 16 collectibles and where to find them

Resident Evil 4 Remake from developer Capcom is out right now for PC and consoles. This latest iteration of the iconic survival horror series polishes the beloved third-person gameplay to a tee. On top of that, this remake is based on the 2005 GameCube classic, which paved the way for future games in the genre. It introduces the same fundamentals that popularized the original but with a new coat of paint. As such, returning players will feel right at home with regard to many elements, including the linear chapters.

Chapter 16 marks the finale section of the Resident Evil 4 story. With the number of collectibles strewn about in each Chapter, players should take special care not to miss any here as well.

Here are all collectibles that can be found in Resident Evil 4 Remake

There are a handful of different collectibles and important items players should know about:

Key Items

Water Scooter Key: Given by Ada to Leon as part of normal story progression, so it cannot be missed.

Treasures

Velvet Blue : This is found at the start of the chapter. After exiting the laboratory, boost Ashley over the red crates so she can throw down the ladder for Leon to climb. Once up on the walkway, take a right and look immediately above to find a silver object hanging. Shoot it after which the Velvet Blue Treasure should drop on the walkway floor and can be picked up.

: This is found at the start of the chapter. After exiting the laboratory, boost Ashley over the red crates so she can throw down the ladder for Leon to climb. Once up on the walkway, take a right and look immediately above to find a silver object hanging. Shoot it after which the Velvet Blue Treasure should drop on the walkway floor and can be picked up. Illuminados Pendant: This is encountered in the Sanctuary area. Head towards the main altar and the Illuminados Pendant can be found embedded in the stone structure behind the altar.

This is encountered in the Sanctuary area. Head towards the main altar and the Illuminados Pendant can be found embedded in the stone structure behind the altar. Gold Ingot: The final treasure in Resident Evil 4 Remake's Chapter 16 is easy to find. It is located past Sanctuary, near the Merchant's shop. Check out the red chest sitting outside the shop and open it to find the Gold Ingot.

Miscellaneous

Clockwork Castellan: This small nutcracker-themed toy is also found in the final chapter of Resident Evil 4 Remake. After the final boss fight, a two-minute timer prompts Leon to run for his life. With Ashley in tow, players will eventually come across a room full of dying soldiers past the Underground Passage. There is a green forklift on the right side of the room. The final Clockwork Castellan sits behind it atop some stacked crates.

This covers all the collectibles encountered in this chapter. Since Chapter 16 wraps up the game, players may want to upgrade and purchase everything they can from the final Merchant. With the game beaten, there are still more features one can look forward to.

For one, it will unlock the New Game Plus as well as access to the challenging Professional Difficulty mode. New bonus items should also become available for sale, like the Infinite Rocket Launcher and the Handcannon magnum. Additionally, the upcoming free Mercenaries Mode should also further boost replayability.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is developed and published by Capcom. The game was released on March 24, 2023. It is available for purchase on the following platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

