All Resident Evil 4 remake costumes and accessories, and how to get them

Leon is the primary protagonist in the Resident Evil 4 remake, tasked with rescuing Ashley. This character has quite a few costumes and accessories that he can sport during the campaign. Most of the items in the latter category are locked behind in-game progression. However, that is not the case with outfits. Regardless, this article will provide information on how to unlock all the items in either category.

The Resident Evil 4 remake faithfully recreates the original 2005 horror title while modernizing it for the current-day audience. This somewhat linear game does not have many player customization options. However, the costumes add a bit of flair to it and inspire a desire to replay this title on higher difficulties.

All costumes for Leon in Resident Evil 4 remake

Let's look at all of Leon's costumes and Accessories in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Leon costumes

Jacket Leon - Unlock via campaign progression

- Unlock via campaign progression Shirt Leon - Unlock via campaign progression

- Unlock via campaign progression Leon Pinstripe suit - complete the campaign

- complete the campaign Casual Leon - Unlocked via the Resident Evil 4 Leon & Ashley Costumes: 'Casual' DLC (Included in Digital Deluxe Edition)

- Unlocked via the Resident Evil 4 Leon & Ashley Costumes: 'Casual' DLC (Included in Digital Deluxe Edition) Romantic Leon - Unlocked via the Resident Evil 4 Leon & Ashley Costumes: 'Romantic' DLC (Included in Digital Deluxe Edition)

- Unlocked via the Resident Evil 4 Leon & Ashley Costumes: 'Romantic' DLC (Included in Digital Deluxe Edition) Hero Leon - Unlocked via the Resident Evil 4 Leon Costume & Filter: 'Hero' DLC (Included in Digital Deluxe Edition)

- Unlocked via the Resident Evil 4 Leon Costume & Filter: 'Hero' DLC (Included in Digital Deluxe Edition) Villain Leon - Unlocked via the Resident Evil 4 Leon Costume & Filter: 'Villain' DLC (Included in Digital Deluxe Edition)

Leon accessories

Glasses (Lexington) - Unlock via campaign progression

- Unlock via campaign progression Sunglasses (Square) - Unlock via campaign progression

- Unlock via campaign progression Sunglasses (Round) - Unlock via campaign progression

- Unlock via campaign progression Face Guard - Unlock via campaign progression

- Unlock via campaign progression Skull Mask - Unlock via campaign progression

- Unlock via campaign progression Foam Mask - Unlock via campaign progression

- Unlock via campaign progression Eye Patch - Unlock via campaign progression

- Unlock via campaign progression Flight Cap - Unlock via campaign progression

- Unlock via campaign progression Glasses (square) - Complete the game with an A rank or higher (Standard difficulty)

- Complete the game with an A rank or higher (Standard difficulty) Iron Helmet - Complete the game with an A rank or higher (Standard difficulty)

- Complete the game with an A rank or higher (Standard difficulty) Knitted Hat -Complete the game with an A rank or higher (Standard difficulty)

-Complete the game with an A rank or higher (Standard difficulty) Surgical Mask - Complete the game in Hardcore difficulty or higher

- Complete the game in Hardcore difficulty or higher Flight Helmet - Complete the game in Hardcore difficulty or higher

- Complete the game in Hardcore difficulty or higher Glasses (round) - Complete the game in Hardcore difficulty or higher

- Complete the game in Hardcore difficulty or higher Gas Mask - Complete the game in Professional difficulty

- Complete the game in Professional difficulty Wolf Tail - Complete the game with an S+ rank or higher (Assisted difficulty)

- Complete the game with an S+ rank or higher (Assisted difficulty) Deer Antlers - Complete the game with an S+ rank or higher (Standard difficulty)

- Complete the game with an S+ rank or higher (Standard difficulty) Chicken Hat - Complete the game with an S+ rank or higher (Hardcore difficulty)

- Complete the game with an S+ rank or higher (Hardcore difficulty) Cat Ears - Complete the game with an S+ rank or higher (Professional difficulty)

All costumes for Ashley in Resident Evil 4 remake

Ashley, the President's daughter, is the secondary protagonist in Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake. Unlike Leon, her wardrobe is quite limited. Let's take a look at the accessories available for this character.

Ashley costumes

Jacket Ashley - Complete the campaign

- Complete the campaign Jacketless Ashley - End the campaign

- End the campaign Ashley Armor -Complete the game with an A rank or higher (Hardcore Difficulty)

-Complete the game with an A rank or higher (Hardcore Difficulty) Casual Ashley - Unlocked via the Resident Evil 4 Leon & Ashley Costumes: 'Casual' DLC (Included in Digital Deluxe Edition)

- Unlocked via the Resident Evil 4 Leon & Ashley Costumes: 'Casual' DLC (Included in Digital Deluxe Edition) Romantic Ashley - Unlocked via the Resident Evil 4 Leon & Ashley Costumes: 'Romantic' DLC (Included in Digital Deluxe Edition)

Ashley accessories

Sunglasses (Cat Eye) - Complete the campaign

Resident Evil 4 is the latest title to get the modern-day RE Engine remake in Capcom's flagship horror franchise. Often considered the pinnacle of Resident Evil titles, the game is now available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5.

Poll : 0 votes