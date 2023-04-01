Create

All Resident Evil 4 remake costumes and accessories, and how to get them

Resident Evil 4 Remake Costumes (image via Capcom)
Resident Evil 4 remake costumes (Image via Capcom)

Leon is the primary protagonist in the Resident Evil 4 remake, tasked with rescuing Ashley. This character has quite a few costumes and accessories that he can sport during the campaign. Most of the items in the latter category are locked behind in-game progression. However, that is not the case with outfits. Regardless, this article will provide information on how to unlock all the items in either category.

The Resident Evil 4 remake faithfully recreates the original 2005 horror title while modernizing it for the current-day audience. This somewhat linear game does not have many player customization options. However, the costumes add a bit of flair to it and inspire a desire to replay this title on higher difficulties.

All costumes for Leon in Resident Evil 4 remake

Let's look at all of Leon's costumes and Accessories in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Leon costumes

  • Jacket Leon - Unlock via campaign progression
  • Shirt Leon - Unlock via campaign progression
  • Leon Pinstripe suit - complete the campaign
  • Casual Leon - Unlocked via the Resident Evil 4 Leon & Ashley Costumes: 'Casual' DLC (Included in Digital Deluxe Edition)
  • Romantic Leon - Unlocked via the Resident Evil 4 Leon & Ashley Costumes: 'Romantic' DLC (Included in Digital Deluxe Edition)
  • Hero Leon - Unlocked via the Resident Evil 4 Leon Costume & Filter: 'Hero' DLC (Included in Digital Deluxe Edition)
  • Villain Leon - Unlocked via the Resident Evil 4 Leon Costume & Filter: 'Villain' DLC (Included in Digital Deluxe Edition)

Leon accessories

  • Glasses (Lexington) - Unlock via campaign progression
  • Sunglasses (Square) - Unlock via campaign progression
  • Sunglasses (Round) - Unlock via campaign progression
  • Face Guard - Unlock via campaign progression
  • Skull Mask - Unlock via campaign progression
  • Foam Mask - Unlock via campaign progression
  • Eye Patch - Unlock via campaign progression
  • Flight Cap - Unlock via campaign progression
  • Glasses (square) - Complete the game with an A rank or higher (Standard difficulty)
  • Iron Helmet - Complete the game with an A rank or higher (Standard difficulty)
  • Knitted Hat -Complete the game with an A rank or higher (Standard difficulty)
  • Surgical Mask - Complete the game in Hardcore difficulty or higher
  • Flight Helmet - Complete the game in Hardcore difficulty or higher
  • Glasses (round) - Complete the game in Hardcore difficulty or higher
  • Gas Mask - Complete the game in Professional difficulty
  • Wolf Tail - Complete the game with an S+ rank or higher (Assisted difficulty)
  • Deer Antlers - Complete the game with an S+ rank or higher (Standard difficulty)
  • Chicken Hat - Complete the game with an S+ rank or higher (Hardcore difficulty)
  • Cat Ears - Complete the game with an S+ rank or higher (Professional difficulty)

All costumes for Ashley in Resident Evil 4 remake

Ashley, the President's daughter, is the secondary protagonist in Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake. Unlike Leon, her wardrobe is quite limited. Let's take a look at the accessories available for this character.

Ashley costumes

  • Jacket Ashley - Complete the campaign
  • Jacketless Ashley - End the campaign
  • Ashley Armor -Complete the game with an A rank or higher (Hardcore Difficulty)
  • Casual Ashley - Unlocked via the Resident Evil 4 Leon & Ashley Costumes: 'Casual' DLC (Included in Digital Deluxe Edition)
  • Romantic Ashley - Unlocked via the Resident Evil 4 Leon & Ashley Costumes: 'Romantic' DLC (Included in Digital Deluxe Edition)

Ashley accessories

  • Sunglasses (Cat Eye) - Complete the campaign

Resident Evil 4 is the latest title to get the modern-day RE Engine remake in Capcom's flagship horror franchise. Often considered the pinnacle of Resident Evil titles, the game is now available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5.

