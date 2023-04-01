All Resident Evil 4 remake costumes and accessories, and how to get them

Leon is the primary protagonist in the Resident Evil 4 remake, tasked with rescuing Ashley. This character has quite a few costumes and accessories that he can sport during the campaign. Most of the items in the latter category are locked behind in-game progression. However, that is not the case with outfits. Regardless, this article will provide information on how to unlock all the items in either category.
The Resident Evil 4 remake faithfully recreates the original 2005 horror title while modernizing it for the current-day audience. This somewhat linear game does not have many player customization options. However, the costumes add a bit of flair to it and inspire a desire to replay this title on higher difficulties.
All costumes for Leon in Resident Evil 4 remake
Let's look at all of Leon's costumes and Accessories in the Resident Evil 4 remake.
Leon costumes
- Jacket Leon - Unlock via campaign progression
- Shirt Leon - Unlock via campaign progression
- Leon Pinstripe suit - complete the campaign
- Casual Leon - Unlocked via the Resident Evil 4 Leon & Ashley Costumes: 'Casual' DLC (Included in Digital Deluxe Edition)
- Romantic Leon - Unlocked via the Resident Evil 4 Leon & Ashley Costumes: 'Romantic' DLC (Included in Digital Deluxe Edition)
- Hero Leon - Unlocked via the Resident Evil 4 Leon Costume & Filter: 'Hero' DLC (Included in Digital Deluxe Edition)
- Villain Leon - Unlocked via the Resident Evil 4 Leon Costume & Filter: 'Villain' DLC (Included in Digital Deluxe Edition)
Leon accessories
- Glasses (Lexington) - Unlock via campaign progression
- Sunglasses (Square) - Unlock via campaign progression
- Sunglasses (Round) - Unlock via campaign progression
- Face Guard - Unlock via campaign progression
- Skull Mask - Unlock via campaign progression
- Foam Mask - Unlock via campaign progression
- Eye Patch - Unlock via campaign progression
- Flight Cap - Unlock via campaign progression
- Glasses (square) - Complete the game with an A rank or higher (Standard difficulty)
- Iron Helmet - Complete the game with an A rank or higher (Standard difficulty)
- Knitted Hat -Complete the game with an A rank or higher (Standard difficulty)
- Surgical Mask - Complete the game in Hardcore difficulty or higher
- Flight Helmet - Complete the game in Hardcore difficulty or higher
- Glasses (round) - Complete the game in Hardcore difficulty or higher
- Gas Mask - Complete the game in Professional difficulty
- Wolf Tail - Complete the game with an S+ rank or higher (Assisted difficulty)
- Deer Antlers - Complete the game with an S+ rank or higher (Standard difficulty)
- Chicken Hat - Complete the game with an S+ rank or higher (Hardcore difficulty)
- Cat Ears - Complete the game with an S+ rank or higher (Professional difficulty)
All costumes for Ashley in Resident Evil 4 remake
Ashley, the President's daughter, is the secondary protagonist in Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake. Unlike Leon, her wardrobe is quite limited. Let's take a look at the accessories available for this character.
Ashley costumes
- Jacket Ashley - Complete the campaign
- Jacketless Ashley - End the campaign
- Ashley Armor -Complete the game with an A rank or higher (Hardcore Difficulty)
- Casual Ashley - Unlocked via the Resident Evil 4 Leon & Ashley Costumes: 'Casual' DLC (Included in Digital Deluxe Edition)
- Romantic Ashley - Unlocked via the Resident Evil 4 Leon & Ashley Costumes: 'Romantic' DLC (Included in Digital Deluxe Edition)
Ashley accessories
- Sunglasses (Cat Eye) - Complete the campaign
Resident Evil 4 is the latest title to get the modern-day RE Engine remake in Capcom's flagship horror franchise. Often considered the pinnacle of Resident Evil titles, the game is now available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5.