All resources in Civilization 7

Resources in Civilization 7 are segregated into different categories. Some, like Gold, are the same throughout the ages, while others, like horses, change function depending on the age. Managing these assets is extremely important for city specialization, as they allow you to customize your settlements according to your playstyle.

Ad

This article lists all the available resources in Civilization 7.

All the available resources in Civilization 7

Resources are important for developing your empire (Image via 2K)

There are four total resources available in the title:

Ad

Trending

City

Empire

Bonus

Factory

City resources

These resources can only be placed inside city slots in the resource management screen.

Resource Antiquity Age Bonus Exploration Age Bonus Modern Age Bonus Pearls +2 happiness in capital, +4 happiness in other cities +3 happiness in homeland cities, +6 happiness in a Distant Land city +6 happiness in capital, +3 happiness in other cities Furs - Empire resource +6 happiness in a city with a rail station, +3 happiness in other cities Gypsum +2 production in capital, 4 production in other cities +3 production in homeland cities, +6 production in a Distant Land city - Camels +2 resource slots for a city +2 resource slots for a city - Tobacco - - +6 production in a city with a rail station, +3 production in other cities Silk +10% culture +10% culture +6 culture in capital, +3 culture in another city Salt +20% production toward training units - - Kaolin +2 food in capital, +4 food in other cities +3 food in homeland cities, +6 food in Distant Lands cities Factory resource Incense +10% science +100% production toward missionaries and temples - Jade +15% gold +15% gold - Truffles - +20% production toward training units +6 food in a city with a rail station, +3 food in other cities Lapis Lazuli +4 production, +5% gold - -

Ad

Empire resources

They aren't slotted into a region. These have bonuses that apply to your entire empire.

Resource Antiquity Age Bonus Exploration Age Bonus Modern Age Bonus Gold +20% gold toward purchasing buildings +20% gold toward purchasing buildings +20% gold toward purchasing buildings Marble +10% production toward Wonders built on marine, tundra, or grassland tiles +10% production toward building Wonders +10% production toward building Wonders Iron +1 combat strength for infantry units +1 combat strength for ranged and infantry units - Ivory 10% production toward building Wonders on desert, tropical, and plains tiles Bonus resource Bonus resource Coal - - +100% production toward building rail stations, + 1 combat strength for light naval units Furs - - - Oil - - +1 combat strength for cavalry and heavy naval units and an additional 1 combat strength when they attack infantry Niter - +1 combat strength for siege and naval units +1 combat strength for ranged and siege units and +1 strength against cavalry units Rubber - - +1 combat strength for air and infantry units Silver +20% percent gold toward purchasing units +20% percent gold toward purchasing units +20% percent gold toward purchasing units Wine +10% culture and +2 happiness in the capital during a celebration +10% culture and +3 happiness in the capital during a celebration Bonus resource Horses +1 combat strength for cavalry units and +1 combat strength against infantry +1 combat strength for cavalry units and +1 combat strength against infantry and ranged units Bonus resource

Ad

Bonus resources

These resources can be put in any city or town slot.

Resource Antiquity Age Bonus Exploration Age Bonus Modern Age Bonus Cotton +2 food, +2 production +3 food, +3 production Factory resource Dates +2 food, +2 happiness +3 food, +3 happiness - Fish +3 food +5 food Factory resource Dye +3 happiness +5 happiness - Ivory Empire resource +3 happiness, +3 production +4 happiness, +4 production Horses Empire resource Empire resource +6 happiness Spices - Treasure Fleet +4 food, +4 happiness Whales - +5 production +6 production Sugar - Treasure Fleet +6 food Wine Empire resource Empire resource +4 food, +4 production Wool +2 production, +2 happiness - - Hides +3 production - -

Ad

Factory resources

The Civilization of America in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

You must first build a factory to slot these resources. Research the Industrialization technology to acquire the ability to build them. Putting one resource in a factory will allow you to fill the rest of the region with it.

Ad

Note that the work structure can only be placed in towns that connect to the Capital through railroads. Researching the aforementioned technology should give you access to build one. Place one railroad structure inside the capital and another in the settlement connected to the former through a road. After the construction is over, the road will be transformed into a railroad.

Resource Antiquity Age Bonus Exploration Age Bonus Modern Age Bonus Cocoa - Treasure Fleet +3% happiness Tea - Treasure Fleet +3% science Citrus - - +5% production toward training naval units Fish - Bonus resource +5% settlement growth rate Kaolin - City resource +3% culture Quinine - - Units heal +1 HP Coffee - - +5% production toward Wonders and buildings Cotton - Bonus resource +5% production toward land units

Ad

Treasure Fleet resources

A fishing quay is required to spawn treasure fleets (Image via 2K)

These are a subset of resources introduced in the second age of the title, Exploration. These assets are required to progress the game's Economic Legacy Path. While they don't provide bonuses to cities or towns, transferring these resources from a distant land to your settlement through a treasure fleet ship will net you +100 gold.

Ad

These are all the treasure fleet resources:

Tea

Cocoa

Silver

Gold

Sugar

Spices

This was all the information regarding resources in Civilization 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.