All resources in Civilization 7

By Meet Soni
Modified Feb 14, 2025 19:13 GMT
A guide on all the available resources in Sid Meier's Civilization 7

Resources in Civilization 7 are segregated into different categories. Some, like Gold, are the same throughout the ages, while others, like horses, change function depending on the age. Managing these assets is extremely important for city specialization, as they allow you to customize your settlements according to your playstyle.

This article lists all the available resources in Civilization 7.

All the available resources in Civilization 7

Resources are important for developing your empire
Resources are important for developing your empire (Image via 2K)

There are four total resources available in the title:

  • City
  • Empire
  • Bonus
  • Factory

City resources

These resources can only be placed inside city slots in the resource management screen.

Resource

Antiquity Age Bonus

Exploration Age Bonus

Modern Age Bonus

Pearls

+2 happiness in capital, +4 happiness in other cities

+3 happiness in homeland cities, +6 happiness in a Distant Land city

+6 happiness in capital, +3 happiness in other cities

Furs

-

Empire resource

+6 happiness in a city with a rail station, +3 happiness in other cities

Gypsum

+2 production in capital, 4 production in other cities

+3 production in homeland cities, +6 production in a Distant Land city

-

Camels

+2 resource slots for a city

+2 resource slots for a city

-

Tobacco

-

-

+6 production in a city with a rail station, +3 production in other cities

Silk

+10% culture

+10% culture

+6 culture in capital, +3 culture in another city

Salt

+20% production toward training units

-

-

Kaolin

+2 food in capital, +4 food in other cities

+3 food in homeland cities, +6 food in Distant Lands cities

Factory resource

Incense

+10% science

+100% production toward missionaries and temples

-

Jade

+15% gold

+15% gold

-

Truffles

-

+20% production toward training units

+6 food in a city with a rail station, +3 food in other cities

Lapis Lazuli

+4 production, +5% gold

-

-

Empire resources

They aren't slotted into a region. These have bonuses that apply to your entire empire.

Resource

Antiquity Age Bonus

Exploration Age Bonus

Modern Age Bonus

Gold

+20% gold toward purchasing buildings

+20% gold toward purchasing buildings

+20% gold toward purchasing buildings

Marble

+10% production toward Wonders built on marine, tundra, or grassland tiles

+10% production toward building Wonders

+10% production toward building Wonders

Iron

+1 combat strength for infantry units

+1 combat strength for ranged and infantry units

-

Ivory

10% production toward building Wonders on desert, tropical, and plains tiles

Bonus resource

Bonus resource

Coal

-

-

+100% production toward building rail stations, + 1 combat strength for light naval units

Furs

-

-

-

Oil

-

-

+1 combat strength for cavalry and heavy naval units and an additional 1 combat strength when they attack infantry

Niter

-

+1 combat strength for siege and naval units

+1 combat strength for ranged and siege units and +1 strength against cavalry units

Rubber

-

-

+1 combat strength for air and infantry units

Silver

+20% percent gold toward purchasing units

+20% percent gold toward purchasing units

+20% percent gold toward purchasing units

Wine

+10% culture and +2 happiness in the capital during a celebration

+10% culture and +3 happiness in the capital during a celebration

Bonus resource

Horses

+1 combat strength for cavalry units and +1 combat strength against infantry

+1 combat strength for cavalry units and +1 combat strength against infantry and ranged units

Bonus resource

Bonus resources

These resources can be put in any city or town slot.

Resource

Antiquity Age Bonus

Exploration Age Bonus

Modern Age Bonus

Cotton

+2 food, +2 production

+3 food, +3 production

Factory resource

Dates

+2 food, +2 happiness

+3 food, +3 happiness

-

Fish

+3 food

+5 food

Factory resource

Dye

+3 happiness

+5 happiness

-

Ivory

Empire resource

+3 happiness, +3 production

+4 happiness, +4 production

Horses

Empire resource

Empire resource

+6 happiness

Spices

-

Treasure Fleet

+4 food, +4 happiness

Whales

-

+5 production

+6 production

Sugar

-

Treasure Fleet

+6 food

Wine

Empire resource

Empire resource

+4 food, +4 production

Wool

+2 production, +2 happiness

-

-

Hides

+3 production

-

-

Factory resources

The Civilization of America in Civilization 7
The Civilization of America in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

You must first build a factory to slot these resources. Research the Industrialization technology to acquire the ability to build them. Putting one resource in a factory will allow you to fill the rest of the region with it.

Note that the work structure can only be placed in towns that connect to the Capital through railroads. Researching the aforementioned technology should give you access to build one. Place one railroad structure inside the capital and another in the settlement connected to the former through a road. After the construction is over, the road will be transformed into a railroad.

Resource

Antiquity Age Bonus

Exploration Age Bonus

Modern Age Bonus

Cocoa

-

Treasure Fleet

+3% happiness

Tea

-

Treasure Fleet

+3% science

Citrus

-

-

+5% production toward training naval units

Fish

-

Bonus resource

+5% settlement growth rate

Kaolin

-

City resource

+3% culture

Quinine

-

-

Units heal +1 HP

Coffee

-

-

+5% production toward Wonders and buildings

Cotton

-

Bonus resource

+5% production toward land units

Treasure Fleet resources

A fishing quay is required to spawn treasure fleets
A fishing quay is required to spawn treasure fleets (Image via 2K)

These are a subset of resources introduced in the second age of the title, Exploration. These assets are required to progress the game's Economic Legacy Path. While they don't provide bonuses to cities or towns, transferring these resources from a distant land to your settlement through a treasure fleet ship will net you +100 gold.

These are all the treasure fleet resources:

  • Tea
  • Cocoa
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Sugar
  • Spices

This was all the information regarding resources in Civilization 7.

