All resources in Civilization 7

Resources in Civilization 7 are segregated into different categories. Some, like Gold, are the same throughout the ages, while others, like horses, change function depending on the age. Managing these assets is extremely important for city specialization, as they allow you to customize your settlements according to your playstyle.
This article lists all the available resources in Civilization 7.
There are four total resources available in the title:
City
Empire
Bonus
Factory
City resources
These resources can only be placed inside city slots in the resource management screen.
Resource
Antiquity Age Bonus
Exploration Age Bonus
Modern Age Bonus
Pearls
+2 happiness in capital, +4 happiness in other cities
+3 happiness in homeland cities, +6 happiness in a Distant Land city
+6 happiness in capital, +3 happiness in other cities
Furs
-
Empire resource
+6 happiness in a city with a rail station, +3 happiness in other cities
Gypsum
+2 production in capital, 4 production in other cities
+3 production in homeland cities, +6 production in a Distant Land city
-
Camels
+2 resource slots for a city
+2 resource slots for a city
-
Tobacco
-
-
+6 production in a city with a rail station, +3 production in other cities
Silk
+10% culture
+10% culture
+6 culture in capital, +3 culture in another city
Salt
+20% production toward training units
-
-
Kaolin
+2 food in capital, +4 food in other cities
+3 food in homeland cities, +6 food in Distant Lands cities
Factory resource
Incense
+10% science
+100% production toward missionaries and temples
-
Jade
+15% gold
+15% gold
-
Truffles
-
+20% production toward training units
+6 food in a city with a rail station, +3 food in other cities
Lapis Lazuli
+4 production, +5% gold
-
-
Empire resources
They aren't slotted into a region. These have bonuses that apply to your entire empire.
Resource
Antiquity Age Bonus
Exploration AgeBonus
Modern AgeBonus
Gold
+20% gold toward purchasing buildings
+20% gold toward purchasing buildings
+20% gold toward purchasing buildings
Marble
+10% production toward Wonders built on marine, tundra, or grassland tiles
+10% production toward building Wonders
+10% production toward building Wonders
Iron
+1 combat strength for infantry units
+1 combat strength for ranged and infantry units
-
Ivory
10% production toward building Wonders on desert, tropical, and plains tiles
Bonus resource
Bonus resource
Coal
-
-
+100% production toward building rail stations, + 1 combat strength for light naval units
Furs
-
-
-
Oil
-
-
+1 combat strength for cavalry and heavy naval units and an additional 1 combat strength when they attack infantry
Niter
-
+1 combat strength for siege and naval units
+1 combat strength for ranged and siege units and +1 strength against cavalry units
Rubber
-
-
+1 combat strength for air and infantry units
Silver
+20% percent gold toward purchasing units
+20% percent gold toward purchasing units
+20% percent gold toward purchasing units
Wine
+10% culture and +2 happiness in the capital during a celebration
+10% culture and +3 happiness in the capital during a celebration
Bonus resource
Horses
+1 combat strength for cavalry units and +1 combat strength against infantry
+1 combat strength for cavalry units and +1 combat strength against infantry and ranged units
Bonus resource
Bonus resources
These resources can be put in any city or town slot.
Resource
Antiquity AgeBonus
Exploration AgeBonus
Modern AgeBonus
Cotton
+2 food, +2 production
+3 food, +3 production
Factory resource
Dates
+2 food, +2 happiness
+3 food, +3 happiness
-
Fish
+3 food
+5 food
Factory resource
Dye
+3 happiness
+5 happiness
-
Ivory
Empire resource
+3 happiness, +3 production
+4 happiness, +4 production
Horses
Empire resource
Empire resource
+6 happiness
Spices
-
Treasure Fleet
+4 food, +4 happiness
Whales
-
+5 production
+6 production
Sugar
-
Treasure Fleet
+6 food
Wine
Empire resource
Empire resource
+4 food, +4 production
Wool
+2 production, +2 happiness
-
-
Hides
+3 production
-
-
Factory resources
You must first build a factory to slot these resources. Research the Industrialization technology to acquire the ability to build them. Putting one resource in a factory will allow you to fill the rest of the region with it.
Note that the work structure can only be placed in towns that connect to the Capital through railroads. Researching the aforementioned technology should give you access to build one. Place one railroad structure inside the capital and another in the settlement connected to the former through a road. After the construction is over, the road will be transformed into a railroad.
Resource
Antiquity AgeBonus
Exploration AgeBonus
Modern AgeBonus
Cocoa
-
Treasure Fleet
+3% happiness
Tea
-
Treasure Fleet
+3% science
Citrus
-
-
+5% production toward training naval units
Fish
-
Bonus resource
+5% settlement growth rate
Kaolin
-
City resource
+3% culture
Quinine
-
-
Units heal +1 HP
Coffee
-
-
+5% production toward Wonders and buildings
Cotton
-
Bonus resource
+5% production toward land units
Treasure Fleet resources
These are a subset of resources introduced in the second age of the title, Exploration. These assets are required to progress the game's Economic Legacy Path. While they don't provide bonuses to cities or towns, transferring these resources from a distant land to your settlement through a treasure fleet ship will net you +100 gold.
These are all the treasure fleet resources:
Tea
Cocoa
Silver
Gold
Sugar
Spices
This was all the information regarding resources in Civilization 7.
