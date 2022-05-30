All rewards from Pokemon Go Fest 2022

It's almost time for the Pokemon GO Fest for 2022, and trainers from all over the world will soon be able to celebrate. Trainers do not have to wait much longer with the event kicking off on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5.

During the Pokemon Go Fest, they will work together to complete challenges and goals, which can help them to earn special rewards for participating.

Players who want to participate will be able to find special shiny Pokemon, items for their avatar, and, of course, stickers that they can gift to their friends. They can expect this event to be a big one, with it all finishing in a grand finale spectacle.

This takes place on Sunday, August 27, and is included for free for users who purchase the Pokemon GO Fest ticket. Here's what else they can expect.

All rewards gamers can earn at Pokemon Go Fest 2022

The rewards that users can earn are the mythical Land Forme Shaymin, a T-shirt with Shaymin on it, and a special pose.

However, gamers must decide if they wish to participate in the paid Pokemon Go Fest event. The cost of this will be $14.99 plus tax and may vary depending on the region.

The Grand Finale event is included with the entry price for this but can also be purchased at a different date for $10.99 plus tax. Those who don't pay for the extra features will still have things to participate in.

What kind of activities can players participate in for Pokemon Go Fest?

Those who have access to the Pokemon Go Fest tickets will be able to have custom-tailored research events. Trainers who do this will be able to choose the difficulty of the tasks and complete them as they see fit.

Gamers can encounter shinys galore during event

One of the best aspects of the event is the increased amount of shinys that will be able to spawn in the wild. The numerous Pokemon found will rotate with the changing habitats hourly.

With this increased amount of rotating Pokemon, players can participate in collection challenges. They will be able to earn an Ultimate Elite Collector medal by completing all of the tasks on the list.

Shiny Pokemon hunters can anticipate seeing lots of different Pokemon that they can add to their collection. These include Shelmet, Axew, Karrablast, Shroomish, Numel, etc.

In addition, trainers can happen across a special Pikachu wearing a costume, the Gracidea Pikachu. Users will have lots of fun trying to capture these wonderful Pokemon.

Trainers should explore and check out Pokestops around them

When trainers visit the various Pokestops around them, they will notice that there are special limited edition stickers that they can collect from these locations. These are fun little collectibles and will add to the festivities.

