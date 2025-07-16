There are several RimWorld console commands and cheats you can use to experience the game in a different way. The game provides you with paced settlement-building activities while generating quests and stories. Although it can be fun to let the game run its course while you complete challenges to grow the community, the console commands and cheats may be useful in experimenting with new playstyles.

This article will highlight all RimWorld console commands and cheats that you can use.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to use RimWorld console commands and cheats

Here is how you can enable developer mode in RimWorld to access the game console:

Boot up the game and visit the Options menu.

menu. Navigate to the General tab, and you will be able to see a “ Development Mode ” option in the menu.

” option in the menu. By default, this mode will be turned off and marked with an “ X ”. Click on it and enable the option to turn on developer mode.

”. Click on it and enable the option to turn on developer mode. Once the Development Mode is turned on, you can start accessing the console and utilize the different commands.

After enabling this option, you can get access to some new features, which are generally present at the top of the screen. Moreover, you can use the Dev tab that comes up on the same menu once the developer mode is enabled.

Three major features become available once the Development Mode is activated:

Debug Actions: This will allow you to complete tasks like spawning or killing creatures and pawns, swapping factions, improving skills of pawns, or even healing them if necessary.

This will allow you to complete tasks like spawning or killing creatures and pawns, swapping factions, improving skills of pawns, or even healing them if necessary. Debug Settings: Here, you can alter different parts of the civilization and affect their ability to research, take damage, and even learn new information. This essentially provides you with access to change the way your world works or simply your settlement.

Here, you can alter different parts of the civilization and affect their ability to research, take damage, and even learn new information. This essentially provides you with access to change the way your world works or simply your settlement. God Mode: As the name suggests, this provides you with complete control over various aspects of the game. It can be used to instantaneously construct facilities and access items to sell. However, you cannot avoid the pawns from being harmed with this mode, as that option is exclusively available in the Debug Settings.

All RimWorld console commands

Here is how you can use RimWorld console commands and cheats:

You can access the console by pressing “ / ” by default and use the commands directly. The same menu can also be accessed by clicking on the gear icon present on the top ribbon of the screen after enabling Development Mode. Hovering over the icon will reveal the respective names. The third option from the left is called “ Open debug actions menu ” and provides a short description that explains its use.

” by default and use the commands directly. The same menu can also be accessed by clicking on the present on the top ribbon of the screen after enabling Development Mode. Hovering over the icon will reveal the respective names. The third option from the left is called “ ” and provides a short description that explains its use. Once you enter the Debug Actions, a new window will open with three tabs — Actions/Tools, Settings, and Output . Each of the tabs contains different items that you can use to alter your world.

. Each of the tabs contains different items that you can use to alter your world. While some of the commands are applied throughout the world, others are targeted actions and begin with “T:” When using these commands, you will need to select a pawn, a target area, or a specific item for the command to activate.

RimWorld console commands in Debug Settings (Image via Ludeon Studios)

Using development tools can help you explore the world quite freely and control crucial aspects of the game. It may be helpful for players to find their path while building a world, but it can also hinder the overall experience by making the game easier to play.

