All sea creatures arriving and leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sees a major reshuffling in the sea creatures on players' islands (Image via Nintendo)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons sees a major reshuffling in the sea creatures on players' islands (Image via Nintendo)
Riddhima Pal
ANALYST
Modified Feb 27, 2022 03:52 AM IST
Feature

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sees a major reshuffling in the critters available on a player's island every month, and March is no exception to the same. March sees the onset of spring in the game, which brings about a lot more changes to New Horizons islands than simply a reshuffling in the critters.

Like every other month, March also sees a vast number of sea creatures making their way in and out of the New Horizons islands.

These are the sea creatures arriving and leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March.

List of sea creatures coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March

Quite a few sea creatures are entering the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons next month. However, this list varies depending on the player's hemisphere.

The Northern Hemisphere sees the arrival of five new sea creatures in March. They are as follows:

  • Turban Shell
  • Chambered Nautilus
  • Umbrella Octopus
  • Firefly Squid
  • Spider Crab

The Southern Hemisphere also sees the arrival of five new sea creatures in the game on every player's New Horizons island, which are as follows:

  • Oyster
  • Turban Shell
  • Chambered Nautilus
  • Umbrella Octopus
  • Sweet Shrimp

Sea creatures departing from New Horizons islands in March

Some sea creatures depart from New Horizons in March. This depends on the player's hemisphere as well.

In the Northern Hemisphere, players bid adieu to only one sea creature: the Red King Crab.

i Donated A Red King Crab to the Museum on my Birthday #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/LyJWGsVDUU

However, in the Southern Hemisphere, eight sea creatures will be leaving the game at the end of March, and they are as follows:

  • Sea grapes
  • Sea Urchin
  • Slate Pencil Urchin
  • Moon Jellyfish
  • Gigas Giant Clam
  • Tiger Prawn
  • Horseshoe Crab
  • Flatworm

Like every other month, March also sees a lot of sea creatures arriving and departing from New Horizons islands. However, this also provides players with the opportunity to try and catch different kinds of sea creatures every month.

The aforementioned list includes all sea creatures making their way in and out of the New Horizons islands in March.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
