6 rarest sea creatures you can find in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers a wide variety of critters within the game for players to enjoy. There are many different kinds of sea creatures, bugs, and fish present in the deep sea in New Horizons. With the arrival of the diving feature in the game, players can explore the deep sea and interact with all kinds of sea creatures that the game has to offer.

Like everything else in the game, some sea creatures are dubbed as rare since they are more difficult to come across than others. Here are some of the rarest sea creatures that players can interact with in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Rarest sea creatures players can see in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Gigas Giant Clam

The Gigas Giant Clam is the rarest sea creature that players can come across in New Horizons. Despite its rarity, the creature is fairly easy to spot due to its large size and subsequent large shadow.

Since it is the rarest sea creature that players can get their hands on in New Horizons, it is also one of the most expensive sea creatures in the game. The Gigas Giant Clam sells for 15,000 Bells.

2) Giant Isopod

The Giant Isopod in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a rare sea creature since it has an impeccable ability to escape being caught. Naturally, it is also considered somewhat infamous among the community.

✖️ @xSerotonin me trying to catch that damn giant isopod in #ACNH me trying to catch that damn giant isopod in #ACNH https://t.co/vRfBTZDLsS

The Giant Isopod only has a medium-sized shadow, and can only be caught between 9:00 PM and 4:00 AM. However, once caught, this sea creature can yield players 12,000 Bells after they sell it to Timmy and Tommy Nook.

3) Sea Pig

Although the Sea Pig does not do any justice to its name, it is one rare creature to catch since it is an incredibly fast swimmer. Naturally, this means that players find it very difficult to catch this sea creature and it is a huge achievement when they do.

Hannah⚡️@ commissions open !! @hanaiiro Please pray for me that a Sea Pig spawns tonight in ACNH Please pray for me that a Sea Pig spawns tonight in ACNH

Furthermore, the creature does not spawn all that often, which makes it an even bigger deal when it is caught. A Sea Pig can be sold at Nook's Cranny for 10,000 Bells.

4) Vampire Squid

The Vampire Squid is a peculiar-looking red squid that players can catch in New Horizons. Compared to the regular squid, the Vampire Squid is a lot more difficult to catch since it can swim away in long bursts very easily.

The Vampire Squid has a medium-sized shadow and can be sold for 10,000 Bells in New Horizons.

5) Red King Crab

The Red King Crab is available for New Horizons players to catch throughout the day and night. However, it is still considered one of the rarest sea creatures in the game since it is so difficult to catch.

The Red King Crab runs at a stretch instead of short bursts, which makes it extremely tiring for players to run after it. However, once caught, it can be sold for 8,000 Bells at Nook's Cranny.

6) Snow Crab

The Snow Crab is also one of the rarest creatures that players can catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The sea creature is available throughout the day, but due to its quick bursts of movement, it is very difficult to catch.

Once caught, the Snow Crab can yield players 6,000 Bells from the Nook brothers.

There are several such rare sea creatures that players can attempt to catch in New Horizons. While selling them to the Nooklings is definitely an option, players can also consider donating them to Blathers at the Museum, depending on whether they prefer financial gain or a vast collection of rare items.

Edited by R. Elahi