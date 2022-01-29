All sea creatures arriving and leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons in February

February brings with it the spring update in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Naturally, players will witness an enormous change in the scenery on their island, along with a massive reshuffling of the critters.

Apart from bugs and fish, the list of sea creatures present on the island will also see a major shuffle. With the turn of the season, several sea creatures will make their way onto the island, while others will depart from the same.

Here are all the deep-sea creatures that will make their way into and out of the players' New Horizons islands in February.

Sea creatures arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in February

Depending on which hemisphere players are in, they will witness a different set of sea creatures arriving in the game. There will be no deep-sea creatures arriving on the islands in the Northern Hemisphere, as is the case with fish, too.

In the Southern Hemisphere, however, players will witness the arrival of one deep-sea creature in February: the Flatworm.

Sea creatures departing from Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands in February

Though the New Horizons islands will not see the advent of several sea creatures in February, it will surely witness the departure of many. As is with most other critters, the number of sea creatures leaving is far greater than the number of creatures arriving in both hemispheres.

Players in the Northern Hemisphere will bid adieu to the following sea creatures in New Horizons.

Oyster

Sea pig

Sweet shrimp

Venus Flower's Basket

In the Southern Hemisphere, New Horizons players will bid farewell to two kinds of sea creatures, which are as follows:

Sea Pineapple

Vampire Squid

Although February is quite a happening month for New Horizons players, as there is a lot of reshuffling within the game, it does not offer much with respect to sea creatures.

