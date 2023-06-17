All Shadow Fight Arena character tier list (June 2023)

Shadow Fight Arena is the fourth installment in the Shadow Fight series developed by Nekki. It is the first title in this franchise to incorporate real-time online PvP in 1v1 and 3v3 battles. The online feature also allows challenging friends and participating in tournaments. Players can also enjoy the story of shadow that unfolds in PvE mode.

The title features over 20 heroes with unique shadow skills and combat abilities. Each hero possesses a shadow energy that triggers special attacks in battles. Furthermore, they also have specific talents, skills, and weapons for short and long-range attacks.

While there are several modes to play, one might get confused about which fighter performs stronger in battles. This article provides tier lists for all Shadow Fight Arena characters.

Shadow Fight Arena characters ranked (June 2023)

Unlocking Shadow Fight heroes requires collecting their cards from the chests or acquiring hero shards. The characters in the Shadow Fight Arena have different rarities, such as Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. This mobile action title also features each fighter in one of these factions - Heralds, Legion, and Dynasty.

All fighters are upgradable by using their cards, becoming more powerful, and unlocking more talents. Furthermore, each character has playing difficulty: Easy, Normal, and Hard. While easy-difficulty characters are suitable for beginners, normal requires experience with most game mechanics. Fighters in Hard are best suited for adept players desiring top mastery in Shadow Fight Arena.

This article ranks all characters of the game in SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. Here are the details regarding these tiers:

SS-tier: Fighters in this tier are very powerful in all game modes. They have high base stats at lower levels in this fighting game. Players can turn a losing fight into a victory with them.

S-tier: This tier comprises more powerful fighters than other tiers but less than S+. They can beat any roster containing lower-level characters. These fighters can also challenge SS-tier fighters with several upgrades.

A-tier: The shadow fighters in this tier are average ones. They possess low base stats and do not cause much damage. However, with several upgrades, they are good to go.

B-tier: They are better avoided in battles, as the fighters in this tier do not provide much threat to any enemies. Therefore, players should always look to unlock higher-tier characters soon in this RPG game.

Below is the tier list of all Shadow Fight Arena characters under their respective playing difficulty.

Fighters with Hard difficulty

SS-tier: King of the Legion

King of the Legion S-tier: Midnight, Jet, Emperor, Monkey King, Azuma

Midnight, Jet, Emperor, Monkey King, Azuma A-tier: Jack Bulwark Cobra

Jack Bulwark Cobra B-tier: Itu

Fighters with Normal difficulty

SS-tier: Lynx, Sarge

Lynx, Sarge S-tier: Shang, Hang-Joo, Kibo

Shang, Hang-Joo, Kibo A-tier: Fireguard, Marcus

Fireguard, Marcus B-tier: Yunlin

Fighters with Easy difficulty

S-tier: Ironclad, Yukka, Kate, Ling

Ironclad, Yukka, Kate, Ling A-tier: Helga

Helga B-tier: Butcher

It is important to note that with every patch update, the tier list of this free-to-play game changes. Developers at Nikki buff or debuff some characters’ skills and introduce new ones in regular updates. As a result, some fighters become more powerful than others, shifting the power of meta.

