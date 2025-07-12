All Skaters in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 has a large roster of distinct Skaters to pick from. With many picks based on real-life skaters ranging from the iconic Tony Hawk himself to more outlandish, media crossover choices and even brand-new additions, there is ample choice for any kind of player. Each possesses unique stats as well, making them worth checking out.
This guide details all the Skaters available in Iron Galaxy Studios' rendition of the beloved retro skater entries. Read on to know more.
Every Skater available in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4
There are a total of 36 Skaters to discover, most of whom will be available to play as from the get-go. Here is the full list:
- Andrew Reynolds
- Aori Nishimura
- Aurélien Giraud
- Bob Burnquist
- Bucky Lasek
- Chad Muska
- Chloe Covell
- Elissa Steamer
- Eric Koston
- Geoff Rowley
- Jamie Foy
- Jamie Thomas
- Kareem Campbell
- Leo Baker
- Leticia Bufoni
- Lizzie Armanto
- Margielyn Didal
- Nora Vasconcellos
- Nyjah Huson
- Rayssa Leal
- Riley Hawk
- Rodney Mullen
- Rune Glifberg
- Shane O’Neill
- Steve Cabellero
- Tony Hawk
- Tyshawn Jones
- Yuto Horigome
- Zion Wright
DLC characters:
- DOOM Slayer
- Revenant
Secret Characters:
- Andy Anderson
- Bam Margera
- Birdman
- Constable Richard
- Michaelangelo
The base game features a total of 34 characters, including the unlockable ones and those purchased from the Secrets Shop. The exceptions are the two crossover characters: DOOM Slayer and Revenant. Part of the DOOM Eternal crossover with Microsoft, these two are only available in the Digital Deluxe Edition of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4.
This doesn't include the custom Skaters players can create via a simple but satisfactory-enough character creator. That said, players can use any of them across most of the content in the game, whether it is the single-player missions across the new reworked maps of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4, Free Skate, and multiplayer, user-created maps.
