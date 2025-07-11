How to unlock all hidden skaters in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4

Players who are looking for a challenge can unlock the hidden skaters in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4. These Easter egg characters can be found in the Secret Store. The game has 36 playable characters, out of which seven are hidden. Some of them can be purchased with in-game currency, while others have an unlock condition.
Here's how you can unlock all hidden skaters in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4.
How to get all hidden skaters in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4
Of the seven hidden skaters in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4, two are locked behind a paywall; Doom Slayer and the Revenant are bundled with the game's deluxe edition.
Here's how you can get these characters:
1) Michaelangelo
Michelangelo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles can be unlocked from the Secret Shop for $10,000.
2) Andy Anderson
Canadian professional skateboarder Andy Anderson, known for his unique style, is available as a secret skater in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4. You can unlock this character from the Secret Shop for $5000.
3) Constable Richard
Played by Jack Black, Constable Richard is the infamous cousin of Officer Dick. He was also a character in the original Tony Hawks Pro Skater 3. You can unlock this character by finding all the hidden panda plushies in the game.
4) Bam Margera
Bam Margera in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 can be unlocked by spending $5000 in the Secret Shop. This former stunt performer and skateboarder was also featured in Tony Hawk's Proving Ground.
5) Birdman
Birdman can be the hardest skater to unlock, as you have to complete every objective in Hawk's Pro-Skater 3+4 and get Feathers from the Secret Shop.
6) Doom Slayer
Doom Slayer from the Doom series is available with the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 Deluxe Edition.
7) Revenant
Just like Doom Slayer, Revenant can be unlocked by getting the Deluxe Edition of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4.
That covers all the hidden skaters in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4. Follow Sportskeeda for more guides and news.
