All skill trees in Star Wars Jedi Survivor and how to unlock them

Star Wars Jedi Survivor boosts its predecessor's successful gameplay concept with various fascinating new mechanics. Perks, which allow players to personalize and improve Cal's powers to suit their playstyle better, are one such update. These make Cal stronger, faster, and more resilient, allowing him to overcome even the most difficult obstacles. Additionally, by rising up, players can earn Skill Points, which can be utilized to unlock a wide range of new skills and abilities.

The game is a thrilling interactive experience that requires players to create strategies and carefully select the skills that will assist them in navigating the hazardous landscape of the game. With several skill trees, each offering a wealth of skills that sound appealing and useful, deciding which ones to unlock first can be a hard activity. However, players can unlock their character's full potential by carefully examining the various options and selecting the skills that match their playstyle.

Here’s how you can unlock all the skill trees Star Wars Jedi Survivor

To access the lightsaber skill tree, you must first visit the rooftop meditation location on Coruscant.

You must beat the K-405 Boss to unlock the Resilience skill tree, Double Bladed Lightsaber skill tree, Jedi Concentration skill tree, and Telekinesis skill tree.

To access the Confusion skill tree, you must first visit the freight handling depot meditation site on Coruscant.

To obtain the Blaster stance, you must first reach Jedha. When you reach Cere's base, you have the option of going to Koboh or the Shattered Moon. Cal will now receive a Blaster and the stance from Bode.

If you master the Point Blank ability for the Blaster Stance, you can blast an adversary away with your Blaster before their strike hits. To make the stance more effective, learn Blaster Cooldown and Improved Clip.

To access the dual-wield skill tree in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, you must first achieve the Dual Wield Stance.

You should unlock the Precision Release ability for the Dual Wield Stance, along with Backstep Slash, which is perfect for a hit-and-run playstyle. If you release the Force button just before an attack hits while stunning the closest adversaries, you can unleash an even more powerful retaliation.

On the Shattered Moon, you may acquire the Crossguard stance. Drya Thronne, one of the Star Wars Jedi Survivor bosses, awaits you here. After you defeat him, he will grant you the stance. Learn Greater Cleaving Swing and Reaching Cleve for the Crossguard Stance. These abilities boost the range and effectiveness of the destructive Cleaving Swing, a superb move to utilize when you have cleared the enemy's block gauge.

These are just a few of the most important skills to master as quickly as possible in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, although there are many more that can be highly useful. Fortunately, you can acquire a lot of XP on planet Koboh after only a few hours of playing, so don't worry about obtaining a skill you shouldn't have.

