How to use Dual Wield lightsaber stance in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The Dual Wield lightsaber stance began as a special move, but now it’s a Star Wars Jedi Survivor combat style. Cal Kestis has more control over his weapon than ever, meaning he can now wield two at the same time. A fast-paced, aggressive style, it’s also one of the coolest in the entire game. While anyone can use this combat style in the title, it’s going to be the most efficient for experienced lightsaber wielders.

If you want to look like a whirlwind of death, slashing and slicing all of your opposition in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, the Dual Wield lightsaber stance is the way to go. Thankfully, you don’t even have to wait especially long to get the style. Here’s what you need to know about this new, permanent combat style.

What to know about Dual Wield lightsaber stance in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Thankfully, Cal Kestis doesn’t have to wait long to unlock the Dual Wield lightsaber stance in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. During the first mission, you will encounter the Ninth Sister as the first boss in the game. As this battle wears on, you will automatically unlock the Dual Wield style, which is a fast, flashy combat move.

The Dual Wield lightsaber stance is a more advanced style, but don’t let that put you off from using it as you explore Star Wars Jedi Survivor. It’s a quick stance, and lets you mash the attack button to swiftly shred through even the toughest enemies in this latest Soulslike experience.

In Dual Wield lightsaber stance, you take more damage, so you need to be very careful in how you approach combat. That’s one reason it’s a more advanced style. You will want to be ready to parry, dodge, or maneuver as you battle foes in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. There is one thing that makes this stance special though.

Fighting game fans will be familiar with this - you can cancel attack animations while in Dual Wield lightsaber stance. If you’re quick enough you can cancel a move midway to guard or block while using this combat style. Skilled players can use this easily in the Legendary Adversary fights, but it will take practice.

This stance has some remarkable skills in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, too. In particular, Dancing Blades lets you throw both lightsabers to ping them between your enemies. My favorite is probably Split Reflection, which lets you split a blaster bolt when parrying, to hit an additional target.

Dual Wield lightsaber skills:

Backstep Slash (1 Skill Point): Attack and leap backwards, to get distance.

Attack and leap backwards, to get distance. Uncoiled Strikes (2 Skill Points): Utilize a flurry of quick, targeted swings.

Utilize a flurry of quick, targeted swings. Split Reflection (2 Skill Points): Deflect a blaster bolt hits with perfect timing to split the incoming bolt and reflect at an additional target.

Deflect a blaster bolt hits with perfect timing to split the incoming bolt and reflect at an additional target. Focused Parry (1 Skill Point): Perform a spinning strike.

Perform a spinning strike. Precision Release (2 Skill Points): Perform a more devastating follow-up attack and stagger nearby enemies.

Perform a more devastating follow-up attack and stagger nearby enemies. Serpent's Bite (1 Skill Point): Execute a powerful overhead swing.

Execute a powerful overhead swing. Twin Vipers (2 Skill Points): Throw the second blade at a target to double up damage.

Throw the second blade at a target to double up damage. Dancing Blades (3 Skill Points): Throw both lightsabers that bounce between multiple targets.

Dual Wield lightsaber style is great when you've had more practice at the game and develop more confidence. It’s also exceptional when dealing with slow foes, since you strike incredibly swiftly and can instantly react to incoming strikes.

If you’re going to pair this with any style, I recommend something slow and defensive, so you have all of your bases covered. The Dual Wield lightsaber stance is arguably one of the most exciting ones to use in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes