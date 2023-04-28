How to dodge and parry in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

One of the best aspects Star Wars Jedi Survivor has improved upon is its combat, which is remarkable since it was already top-notch in Fallen Order. Making it even better and smoother adds tremendously to the game’s “Star Wars” vibe. With different types of weapons under all classes and tons of customizations, players will surely have a good time shooting up enemies across the galaxy.

However, with increased offensive ability comes a higher degree of defensive options, since players are always under fire during a fight. There are several options to defend in a fight, whether it is dodging an oncoming projectile or parrying a melee attack. Let's find out how players can execute defensive actions in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: Tips, tricks, and keybinds for dodging and parrying

One of the best facets of Star Wars Jedi Survivor is that all the skills or Force abilities and character progression from Fallen Order will be carried over to the sequel. This means that any skills you might have unlocked during your time in the last game will already be accessible, including those relating to blocking, parrying, dodging, block stamina, and more.

However, in general terms, blocking, dodging, and parrying are quite easy to pull off. Keybinds and information for each are given below:

1) Dodging

Dodging is one of the easiest defensive tricks you can pull off in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. It consists of rolling or dashing out of harm's way. Many enemies have weapons or abilities that allow them to shoot projectiles at you, which you’ll need to evade by pressing the circle button on PlayStation 4 and 5, the “B” button on Xbox One, X, and S, and the “Z” key on PC.

It is important to remember the difference between rolling and evading. You can take a single step in any direction to evade incoming attacks by pressing the aforementioned keybinds once. Double tapping them will cause you to roll, which is more efficient when trying to cover a larger distance while dodging.

2) Blocking

Blocking can be done by pressing the “L1" button on PlayStation 4 and 5, the “LB” button on Xbox One, X, and S, and the right mouse button on PC. Blocking simply stops incoming damage in most cases unless the attack is unblockable, i.e., there is a red flash before it occurs. It'll help you stand your ground against most regular enemies, but it must be paired with other defensive mechanics to make it more viable and fun to use.

3) Parrying

Parrying is one of the most effective defensive mechanics you should know before starting Star Wars Jedi Survivor. To parry, you must hit your "block" key just before getting attacked. In layman's terms, if you're facing an enemy stormtrooper who is shooting blaster shots at you, wait for the shot to reach you and press the "block" button at the very last second.

This will deflect the shot back at the attacker. Parrying melee attacks works the same way and will stun enemies for you, allowing you to counterattack.

The release of Star Wars Jedi Survivor is just a few hours away, and fans of the franchise are preparing to embark on another adventure with Cal Kestis and the adorable BD-1. The highly anticipated sequel comes four years after the first game and has fans on the edge of their seats as the developers continue to showcase new features like advanced lightsaber mechanics, new traversal methods, and intriguing, unique fauna at every turn.

