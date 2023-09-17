All Special weapons (Boss weapons) in Lies of P

Special weapons in Lies of P can be acquired by trading a distinctive Ergo dropped by an eliminated main Boss. These Boss weapons possess more powerful Fable Arts than normal selections. Each weapon design is unique and depicts the owner. However, the only downside is that Special weapons cannot be disassembled but only upgraded using essential resources.
This article will cover every Special weapon (Boss weapon) in Lies of P.
Every Special weapon in Lies of P
Blunt
Trident of the Covenant
- Boss: Fallen Archbishop Andreus
- Ergo: Twisted Angel
- Damage: 220
- Durability: 117
- Fable Arts: Guard Parry + Link Rush Stab
- Weight: 16.4
Dagger
Etiquette
- Boss: Scrapped Watchman
- Ergo: Broken Hero
- Damage: 150
- Durability: 100
- Fable Arts: Absolute Counterattack + Single Stab
- Weight: 7.9
Greatsword
Frozen Feast
- Boss: Champion Victor
- Ergo: Reborn Champion
- Damage: 319
- Durability: 84
- Fable Arts: Liberate + Single Slash
- Weight: 31.1
Holy Sword of the Ark
- Boss: King's Flame, Fuoco
- Ergo: King's Flame
- Damage: 268
- Durability: 100
- Fable Arts: Alter + Patient Smash
- Weight: 21.2
Seven-Coil Spring Sword
- Boss: Parade Master
- Ergo: Parade Leader
- Damage: 246
- Durability: 100
- Fable Arts: Absolute Counterattack + Single Stab
- Weight: 18.7
Large Blunt
Noblesse Oblige
- Boss: Simon Manus, Awakened God
- Ergo: Fallen One
- Damage: 288
- Durability: 84
- Fable Arts: Endure + Ergo Release
- Weight: 24.7
Sword
Proof of Humanity
- Boss: Nameless Puppet
- Ergo: Nameless Puppet
- Damage: 205
- Durability: 84
- Fable Arts: Grind + Link Slash
- Weight: 20.5
Puppet Ripper
- Boss: King of Puppets
- Ergo: Burnt White King
- Damage: 252
- Durability: 100
- Fable Arts: Quick Upward Slash + Storm Spinning Slash
- Weight: 164
Two Dragons Sword
- Boss: Puppet Devouring Green Hunter
- Ergo: Puppet Devouring Green Hunter
- Damage: 201
- Durability: 100
- Fable Arts: Link Emergency Dodge + Wind of Swords
- Weight: 12.9
Uroboros's Eye
- Boss: Laxasia, the Complete
- Ergo: Sad Zealot
- Damage: 137
- Durability: 100
- Fable Arts: Storm Notice + Wandering Moon
- Weight: 16.5
That covers our list of every Special weapon (Boss weapon) in Lies of P. It is worth noting that the Ergo can be exchanged with Aliboro after transporting him to a safe location following your meeting at the balcony of St. Frangelico Cathedral.