All Special weapons (Boss weapons) in Lies of P

Special weapons in Lies of P can be acquired by trading a distinctive Ergo dropped by an eliminated main Boss. These Boss weapons possess more powerful Fable Arts than normal selections. Each weapon design is unique and depicts the owner. However, the only downside is that Special weapons cannot be disassembled but only upgraded using essential resources.

This article will cover every Special weapon (Boss weapon) in Lies of P.

Every Special weapon in Lies of P

Blunt

Trident of the Covenant

Boss: Fallen Archbishop Andreus

Ergo: Twisted Angel

Damage: 220

Durability: 117

Fable Arts: Guard Parry + Link Rush Stab

Weight: 16.4

Dagger

Etiquette

Boss: Scrapped Watchman

Ergo: Broken Hero

Damage: 150

Durability: 100

Fable Arts: Absolute Counterattack + Single Stab

Weight: 7.9

Greatsword

Frozen Feast

Boss: Champion Victor

Ergo: Reborn Champion

Damage: 319

Durability: 84

Fable Arts: Liberate + Single Slash

Weight: 31.1

Holy Sword of the Ark

Boss: King's Flame, Fuoco

Ergo: King's Flame

Damage: 268

Durability: 100

Fable Arts: Alter + Patient Smash

Weight: 21.2

Seven-Coil Spring Sword

Boss: Parade Master

Ergo: Parade Leader

Damage: 246

Durability: 100

Fable Arts: Absolute Counterattack + Single Stab

Weight: 18.7

Large Blunt

Noblesse Oblige

Boss: Simon Manus, Awakened God

Ergo: Fallen One

Damage: 288

Durability: 84

Fable Arts: Endure + Ergo Release

Weight: 24.7

Sword

Proof of Humanity

Boss: Nameless Puppet

Ergo: Nameless Puppet

Damage: 205

Durability: 84

Fable Arts: Grind + Link Slash

Weight: 20.5

Puppet Ripper

Boss: King of Puppets

Ergo: Burnt White King

Damage: 252

Durability: 100

Fable Arts: Quick Upward Slash + Storm Spinning Slash

Weight: 164

Two Dragons Sword

Boss: Puppet Devouring Green Hunter

Ergo: Puppet Devouring Green Hunter

Damage: 201

Durability: 100

Fable Arts: Link Emergency Dodge + Wind of Swords

Weight: 12.9

Uroboros's Eye

Boss: Laxasia, the Complete

Ergo: Sad Zealot

Damage: 137

Durability: 100

Fable Arts: Storm Notice + Wandering Moon

Weight: 16.5

That covers our list of every Special weapon (Boss weapon) in Lies of P. It is worth noting that the Ergo can be exchanged with Aliboro after transporting him to a safe location following your meeting at the balcony of St. Frangelico Cathedral.