All weapon categories in Lies of P

Lies of P is the upcoming Soulslike title from Neowiz Games. Similar to the previous Soulslike titles, this game also features a wide variety of weapons that will assist you in taking down bosses and other enemies. Each weapon is unique and classified into various types, allowing players to play according to their preferences.

Furthermore, Lies of P relies heavily on the crafting system to promote exploration. This article will cover every weapon category in Lies of P.

All weapon categories available in Lies of P

Blunt

Circular Electric Chainsaw:

Damage: 101

Fable Arts: Condensing Slash (Blade) + Endure (Handle)

Cursed Knight's Halberd:

Damage: 191

Fable Arts: Link Slash (Blade) + Guard Parry (Handle)

Electric Coil Stick:

Damage: 91

Fable Arts: Generate (Blade) + Rush Smash (Handle)

Fire Axe:

Damage: 198

Fable Arts: Patient Slash (Blade) + Endure (Handle)

Krat Police Baton:

Damage: 166

Fable Arts: Single Slash (Blade) + Strike Chance (Handle)

Military Shovel:

Damage: 212

Fable Arts: Furious Spinning Slash (Blade) + Alter (Handle)

Dagger

Acidic Crystal Spear:

Damage: 73

Fable Arts: Radiate (Blade) + Single Stab (Handle)

Master Chef's Knife:

Damage: 155

Fable Arts: Conserve Energy (Blade) + Furious Slash (Handle)

Pistol Rock Drill:

Damage: 176

Fable Arts: Grind (Blade) + Furious Forward Stab (Handle)

Salamander Dagger:

Damage: 73

Fable Arts: Ignite (Blade) + Retreating Stab (Handle)

Tyrant Murderer's Dagger:

Damage: 107

Fable Arts: Grind (Blade) + Quick Stab (Handle)

Greatsword

Acidic Great Curved Sword:

Damage: 227

Fable Arts: Acid Slash (Blade) + Absolute Defense (Handle)

Black Steel Cutter:

Damage: 96

Fable Arts: Storm Slash (Blade) + Guard Parry (Handle)

Bone-Cutting Saw:

Damage: Unknown

Fable Arts: Link Chop (Blade) + Endure (Handle)

Booster Glaive:

Damage: 216

Fable Arts: Storm Slash (Blade) + Patient Slash (Handle)

Dancer's Curved Sword:

Damage: 216

Fable Arts: Link Retreating Slash (Blade) + Guard Parry (Handle)

Greatsword of Fate:

Damage: 196

Fable Arts: Link Slash (Blade) + Absolute Defense (Handle)

Live Puppet's Axe:

Damage: 307

Fable Arts: Killer Attack (Blade) + Endure (Handle)

Large Blunt

Big Pipe Wrench:

Damage: 275

Fable Arts: Patient Smash (Blade) + Payback Swing (Handle)

Coil Mjolnir:

Damage: 277

Fable Arts: Thunderstrike (Blade) + Absolute Defense (Handle)

Exploding Pickaxe:

Damage: 233

Fable Arts: Flamestrike (Blade) + Conserve Energy (Handle)

Sword

Bramble Curved Sword:

Damage: 178

Fable Arts: Storm Slash (Blade) + Furious Slash (Handle)

City Longspear:

Damage: 186

Fable Arts: Single Stab (Blade) + Concentrate (Handle)

Clock Sword:

Damage: 182

Fable Arts: Storm Slash (Blade) + Bell of Provocation (Handle)

Puppet's Saber:

Damage: 178

Fable Arts: Storm Slash (Blade) + Concentrate (Handle)

Wintry Rapier:

Damage: 108

Fable Arts: Storm Stab (Blade) + Guard Parry (Handle)

This summarizes the list of every weapon category in Lies of P. The game will be released on September 19, 2023, and can be played on PC (using Steam) PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.