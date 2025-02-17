All Starmetal Fragment locations in Avowed

Avowed is brimming with discoveries players can make, including oddities known as Starmetal Fragments. Curious explorers will no doubt chance upon them as early as the Dawnshore area as they aim to cover every nook and cranny in Obsidian Entertainment's latest RPG. These items are crucial in completing a side quest that grants access to a powerful weapon.

Ad

However, the journey to obtaining these Starmetal Fragments in Avowed is as arduous as it sounds. There are only four of them, scattered across different parts of the world. This guide aims to help players track down each piece, and also explains what can be done with the items.

Where to find Starmetal Fragments in Avowed

Starmetal Fragment #1

Starmetal Fragment #1 location (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The first is found in the Southern Embrace area on the Dawnshore map. It is housed by the Godless Altar, a small temple southeast of the Party Camp crystal in that area. Do note that the place will be guarded by a bunch of Xuarips; as such, be ready to take them on before being able to grab the Starmetal Fragment. Additionally, this also initiates the Forged of Star-stuff quest in Avowed.

Ad

Trending

Starmetal Fragment #2

Starmetal Fragment #2 location (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The second one takes you to the easternmost part of Emerald Stair, called the Rolling Crags. To make things easy for this hunt, simply teleport to the Abandoned Farms Beacon and travel towards the Rolling Crags Party Camp stone. South of it, there will be a ruined house, and to the left of the ruin will be a hole going underground, called the Damp Burrow.

Ad

In addition to a bunch of spiders, this nest is also home to a boss called Iscern. It is best to defeat this troll and dispatch any remaining foes in the area before picking up the Starmetal Fragment (from the ground) nearby.

Starmetal Fragment #3

Starmetal Fragment #3 location (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The third fragment just might take the most effort to find in Avowed. Located in Shatterscarp, it requires you to travel to the Ancient Lakebed South Beacon and then towards the Thirdborn Party Camp. Facing the camp crystal, hug the cliff and start walking to the left while clambering over any ledges. Keep an eye out on the cliffside for a cave opening that leads to the Abandoned Mines.

Ad

Upon reaching inside, turn left, climb up, and enter the small entrance lined with red barrels. Climb to the top and look behind to get further atop the cliff. Locate the big gap to be jumped over nearby, and hop across. Follow the path to reach the Starmetal Fragment sitting near a tree, with the nearby cliff face overlooking the Thirdborn Party Camp crystal.

Starmetal Fragment #4

Starmetal Fragment #3 location (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The final fragment is perhaps expectedly not a cakewalk either. For one, it is located in the Ash Forest to the northwest in the Galawain's Tusks area, which is teeming with high-level foes. So, even if you spawn at the nearby Ash Forest Beacon, you may have to fight through some foes on the way.

Ad

The Starmetal Fragment will be sitting in the middle of a crater on the ground. However, picking it up initiates a fight against the powerful Revenant boss. This is also a bounty; so upon defeating the creature, you can loot its body, get the Putrescent Brain, and turn it in at the Solace Keep bounty master for rewards.

What to do with Starmetal Fragments in Avowed

Visit the Forgemaster in the final area of the game at Solace Keep 9image via Xbox Game Studios)

Once all four are found, you can travel to the Solace Keep fortress (also in the Galawain's Tusks area) to proceed with the final steps. Here, talk to Forgemaster Dela to have him make two weapons for the Envoy, each costing one Starmetal Fragment:

Ad

Meteor Blade

Moonstrike

Meteor Blade is a one-handed melee weapon, while the Moonstrike is an Arquebus (a two-handed ranged rifle). Both deal Freeze damage to enemies and are powerful in their own right. With the remaining two Starmetal Fragments, players can talk to the Forgemaster to upgrade both weapons.

The Meteor Blade upgrades to the Ondra's Offense, while Moonstrike becomes Heavenstrike. Both are improved versions of the originals, as well as two of the best weapons in the game. As such, they should serve the user well.

Ad

Read More: How to freeze water in Avowed

Avowed is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.