All Sumeru Desert Shrine of Depth locations in Genshin Impact: How to get keys and Luxurious Chests

Genshin Impact 3.1 introduced two new Shrine of Depth locations to the Sumeru Desert. Those who already have several keys should take advantage of this to get the Luxurious Chests inside. This article will include where players can find the new Shrines, as well as how they can obtain the keys to unlock them.

Every Luxurious Chest includes 40 Primogems plus other minor loot. Thus, there's an excellent incentive to unlock both Shrines. However, it is vital to mention that one of the locations requires the player to complete some of the Golden Slumber quests.

Note: This article is solely about the new Shrine of Depths introduced in Genshin Impact 3.1. Other Sumeru locations won't be listed here.

Sumeru Desert's Shrine of Depth locations: Where to find them, and how to get their keys in Genshin Impact

The first Shrine of Depth's location in the Sumeru desert (Image via HoYoverse)

The first location is quite easy to find. It's southeast of the Sobek Oasis and northwest of the Valley of Dahri. Using the Teleport Waypoint east of the red circle pictured above will make finding this Shrine of Depth incredibly straightforward.

In fact, you should be able to spot it from that Teleport Waypoint if you look westward.

The second Shrine of Depth's location in the Sumeru desert (Image via HoYoverse)

This one is much trickier to get to, particularly because it's underground. Unfortunately, Genshin Impact doesn't officially utilize an underground map, making the above map location look a bit deceptive.

If you don't know how to get to this area, then the next section of the guide is dedicated to you.

Note: You must advance through the Golden Slumber quest series until you reach this area.

Getting to the underground Shrine of Depths in the Sumeru Desert

Start here (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 1: Use the Teleport Waypoint closest to Khemenu Temple. Proceed straight ahead until you reach the following room.

Turn left (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 2: Turn left and enter the hallway. Once you're in that corridor, look to your right.

Jump down this hole (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 3: Enter the room near the blue book. Jump down that hole.

Turn left and head straight through that room (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 4: Once you land, look for the exit to your left. Proceed through the room until you reach the following area.

Jump down here (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 5: Jump down and go into that tunnel (pictured above). Once you're inside that tunnel, stick to the left path.

You should see it on the horizon (Image via HoYoverse)

At the end of the tunnel is a wide open area. The Shrine of Depth you're looking for is out in the distance. Some climbing and clever use of Four-Leaf Sigils will get you there quickly.

How to get the keys in Genshin Impact 3.1

What the key looks like (Image via HoYoverse)

As of Genshin Impact 3.1, there are six obtainable Keys for Sumeru. The obtainable ones include:

Statue of the Seven Level 2

Statue of the Seven Level 4

Statue of the Seven Level 6

Vanarana's Favor Level 8

Vanarana's Favor Level 18

Vanarana's Favor Level 28

More ways to get keys through the Statue of the Seven and Vanarana's Favor will be introduced in later updates.

Poll : 0 votes