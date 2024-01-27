All Tekken 8 voice actors explored

Tekken 8 is finally out, giving players access to the latest entry in the Tekken franchise. While the wait has been quite long for fans of this series, it was more than worth it. The latest Tekken game has been heralded by many as one of the best titles in the franchise. Tekken 8 features what is admittedly one of the biggest roster of fighters in series history.

Apart from featuring many gameplay-related improvements and additions, the offering also features a massive overhaul in its storytelling and single-player aspects. Also, one of the biggest reasons that makes the latest Tekken game's single-player mode so immersive is the voice acting, which breathes life this title's characters.

Here's a look at all the voice actors behind the playable fighters in Bandai Namco Entertainment's latest title, Tekken 8.

List of all Tekken 8 voice actors

While most of Tekken 8's cast of playable fighters is the same as Tekken 7 (as well as its numerous post-launch DLCs), the game does come with a handful of new characters. The freshly added units to the latest Tekken title include Azucena Milagros, Reina Mishima, and Victor Chevalier.

Below are all Tekken 8 characters that made their appearance in Tekken 7, either in the base game or as part of its multiple Season Passes and post-launch DLCs. The actors who voiced these units in the latest title have also been mentioned.

Alisa Bosconovitch

Voiced by: Yuki Matsuoka

Asuka Kazama

Voiced by: Ryôko Shiraishi

Bryan Fury

Voiced by: David Schaufele

Claudio Serafino

Voiced by: Diego Baldoin

Feng Wei

Voiced by: Chuan Yin Li

Hwoarang

Voiced by: Um Sang-Hyun

Jin Kazama

Voiced by: Isshin Chiba

Jun Kazama

Voiced by: Mamiko Noto

Kazuya Mishima

Voiced by: Masanori Shinohara

Lars Alexandersson

Voiced by: Jun’ichi Suwabe

Lee Chaolan

Voiced by: Ryôtarô Okiayu

Leroy Smith

Voiced by: Beau Billingslea

Leo Kliesen

Voiced by: Philipp Zieschang

Lili

Voiced by: Laura Blanc

Ling Xiaoyu

Voiced by: Maaya Sakamoto

Marshall Law

Voiced by: David Vincent

Nina Williams

Voiced by: Mary Elizabeth McGlynn

Paul Phoenix

Voiced by: Jamieson Price

Raven

Voiced by: D.C. Douglas

Shaheen

Voiced by: Fadi Rifai

Steve Fox

Voiced by: Gideon Emery

Yoshimitsu

Voiced by: Tomokazu Seki

Zafina

Voiced by: Cindy Robinson

New characters

Here are the new characters and who they were voiced by:

Azucena

Voiced by: Marisa Contreras Zapata

First among the new characters is Tekken 8's Azucena Milagros, making her debut in this franchise. As the first Peruvian character in the Tekken series, she incorporates her own unique "blend" of fighting styles while also being true to her original. Due to her love of caffeine, she's been dubbed the "Coffee Queen."

Reina

Voiced by: Asami Seto

Reina Mishima is the daughter of Heihachi Mishima and half-sister to Kazuya as well as Lars Alexandersson. And unsurprisingly, as a Mishima, she's one of the most formidable fighters in the game.

Victor Chevalier

Voiced by: Vincent Cassel

Leader of the Raven unit, Victor Chevalier, is a powerful fighter and expert tactician, which is further exemplified by his fighting style. As the leader of the unit that's been working from the shadows to monitor every move of the Mishima family, his presence in the latest Tekken game raises the stakes of the main story significantly.

Tekken 8 is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam).