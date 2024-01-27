All Tekken 8 voice actors explored

Tekken 8 is finally out, giving players access to the latest entry in the Tekken franchise. While the wait has been quite long for fans of this series, it was more than worth it. The latest Tekken game has been heralded by many as one of the best titles in the franchise. Tekken 8 features what is admittedly one of the biggest roster of fighters in series history.
Apart from featuring many gameplay-related improvements and additions, the offering also features a massive overhaul in its storytelling and single-player aspects. Also, one of the biggest reasons that makes the latest Tekken game's single-player mode so immersive is the voice acting, which breathes life this title's characters.
Here's a look at all the voice actors behind the playable fighters in Bandai Namco Entertainment's latest title, Tekken 8.
List of all Tekken 8 voice actors
While most of Tekken 8's cast of playable fighters is the same as Tekken 7 (as well as its numerous post-launch DLCs), the game does come with a handful of new characters. The freshly added units to the latest Tekken title include Azucena Milagros, Reina Mishima, and Victor Chevalier.
Below are all Tekken 8 characters that made their appearance in Tekken 7, either in the base game or as part of its multiple Season Passes and post-launch DLCs. The actors who voiced these units in the latest title have also been mentioned.
Alisa Bosconovitch
Voiced by: Yuki Matsuoka
Asuka Kazama
Voiced by: Ryôko Shiraishi
Bryan Fury
Voiced by: David Schaufele
Claudio Serafino
Voiced by: Diego Baldoin
Feng Wei
Voiced by: Chuan Yin Li
Hwoarang
Voiced by: Um Sang-Hyun
Jin Kazama
Voiced by: Isshin Chiba
Jun Kazama
Voiced by: Mamiko Noto
Kazuya Mishima
Voiced by: Masanori Shinohara
Lars Alexandersson
Voiced by: Jun’ichi Suwabe
Lee Chaolan
Voiced by: Ryôtarô Okiayu
Leroy Smith
Voiced by: Beau Billingslea
Leo Kliesen
Voiced by: Philipp Zieschang
Lili
Voiced by: Laura Blanc
Ling Xiaoyu
Voiced by: Maaya Sakamoto
Marshall Law
Voiced by: David Vincent
Nina Williams
Voiced by: Mary Elizabeth McGlynn
Paul Phoenix
Voiced by: Jamieson Price
Raven
Voiced by: D.C. Douglas
Shaheen
Voiced by: Fadi Rifai
Steve Fox
Voiced by: Gideon Emery
Yoshimitsu
Voiced by: Tomokazu Seki
Zafina
Voiced by: Cindy Robinson
New characters
Here are the new characters and who they were voiced by:
Azucena
Voiced by: Marisa Contreras Zapata
First among the new characters is Tekken 8's Azucena Milagros, making her debut in this franchise. As the first Peruvian character in the Tekken series, she incorporates her own unique "blend" of fighting styles while also being true to her original. Due to her love of caffeine, she's been dubbed the "Coffee Queen."
Reina
Voiced by: Asami Seto
Reina Mishima is the daughter of Heihachi Mishima and half-sister to Kazuya as well as Lars Alexandersson. And unsurprisingly, as a Mishima, she's one of the most formidable fighters in the game.
Victor Chevalier
Voiced by: Vincent Cassel
Leader of the Raven unit, Victor Chevalier, is a powerful fighter and expert tactician, which is further exemplified by his fighting style. As the leader of the unit that's been working from the shadows to monitor every move of the Mishima family, his presence in the latest Tekken game raises the stakes of the main story significantly.
Tekken 8 is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam).