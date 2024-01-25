Tekken 8 Azucena combo guide: Heat Moves, Rage Art, and combo examples

Tekken 8’s Azucena is a new fighter in the franchise that brings an exciting set of Mixed Martial Arts moves into the arena. She employs dancing with her fighting style to daze opponents with various parries and mixups. Due to this, she easily stands out as one of Bandai Namco’s most unique offerings.

Being brought up in Peru, Azucena has developed a liking for coffee, and she is ready to fend off anyone who slanders the beverage. In fact, this coffee connoisseur is the last person you want to upset, as she does not hold back her combos in a duel.

This article discusses Azucena’s Heat Moves and further outlines some of her sample combos to use as a beginner.

Azucena Rage Art and Heat Engagers in Tekken 8

We have used the traditional Tekken notations to describe the moves listed below. The buttons are denoted by “1, 2, 3, 4" (left-punch, right-punch, left-kick, right-kick), and "u, d, b, f" (up, down, back, forward) were used for directional inputs.

For inputs within square brackets in particular, press the specified buttons in quick succession to nail the combo.

Rage Art

Alegria del Cafe: d/f, 1+2

Heat Engagers

Heat Burst : When Heat activation is available, 2+3

: When Heat activation is available, 2+3 Tifon Patear : f, 4, 4

: f, 4, 4 Aero Press Pegar : f, 1+2

: f, 1+2 Tacon Plunger : b, 3

: b, 3 Golpe Cappuccino : During Libertador (f, 3+4), 2

: During Libertador (f, 3+4), 2 Smell the Coffee : Approach crouching opponent, d, 1+3 or d, 2+4

: Approach crouching opponent, d, 1+3 or d, 2+4 Libertador Revolucion : During Heat, f, 3+4

: During Heat, f, 3+4 Double Blend Tempestad> Nuevo Libertador : During Heat, b, 1, 1, 2, on hit or block F

: During Heat, b, 1, 1, 2, on hit or block F Mil Nudilo> Nuevo Libertador : During Heat, b, 2, on hit or block F

: During Heat, b, 2, on hit or block F Blend Tempestad> Nuevo Libertador : With Heat activated during Libertador, d, 3+4

: With Heat activated during Libertador, d, 3+4 Puno de Fuego Evitacion : With Heat activated during Libertador, take a high attack from the opponent.

: With Heat activated during Libertador, take a high attack from the opponent. One Drip Cielo Evitacion : With Heat activated during Libertador, take a low attack from the opponent.

: With Heat activated during Libertador, take a low attack from the opponent. Azucena Specialty: During Heat, 2+3

Azucena combo examples in Tekken 8

d/f, 2> 4, 3> during Heat f, 1+2, F> d, 2, 3> during Libertador, 1+2> b, 4, 3, 4, 3

Sometimes, all you need is a good launcher to unleash the perfect move, and the combo specified above is one of those examples. It begins with a good Mount Rainier before employing the Heat System in Tekken 8 to deliver solid damage.

u/f, 4> d/f, 3> d/f, 1> d, 2, 3> during Libertador, 1+2> f, 4 [4, 3]

While Azeucena’s combos might not be the easiest to execute, they deal quite a lot of damage to the target. This input is a perfect example of that, as it easily chips down a huge chunk of a challenger’s HP bar.

d/f, 2> d/f, 4, 1> b, 4, 3, 4, 3

Here is one of the easiest Tekken 8 combos for any beginner to use. You must commit with the Mount Rainier launch into a good mixup of basic kicks and punches.

Tekken 8 releases on January 26, 2024, on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will launch with over 30 playable fighters, with more arriving in the future.