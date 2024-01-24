Tekken 8 release time for all regions

Bandai Namco’s latest fighting game, Tekken 8, will soon be released globally across PS5, Xbox, and PC. This sequel to a long-standing franchise is easily a highly anticipated title for 2024, marking the return of the legendary King of Iron Fist Tournament.

The game will bring in a bunch of canon fighters that have intrigued fans over the years, geared with the new Heat System to enhance their combat. Bandai Namco recently shared an official infographic containing the game's release time for various regions. The developers have also set a pre-load window that begins 24 hours before the official launch.

This article discusses everything there is to know about the sequel's release and has a countdown that actively tracks the global launch.

When will Tekken 8 be released on PS5, Xbox, and PC?

According to the official announcement, Tekken 8 is set to release globally on January 26, 2024, for PS5, Xbox, and PC. The pre-load window will be available 24 hours before the launch.

Fans from different locations will likely wonder about the title's local airtime. Hence, here are the release times across some of the major regions worldwide. It's worth noting that American regions will see the launch a day prior to the schedule, i.e., on January 25, 2024, due to differences in time zones.

Region PS5 Xbox PC Central Time (January 25, 2024) 5 pm 5 pm 5 pm Pacific Time (January 25, 2024) 3 pm 3 pm 3 pm Eastern Time (January 25, 2024) 6 pm 6 pm 6 pm Colombia Time (January 25, 2024) 6 pm 6 pm 6 pm Brasília Time (January 25, 2024) 8 pm 8 pm 8 pm Greenwich Mean Time (January 25, 2024) 11 pm 11 pm 11 pm Central European Time (January 26, 2024) 12 am 12 am 12 am Eastern European Time (January 26, 2024) 1 am 1 am 1 am South African Standard Time (January 26, 2024) 1 am 1 am 1 am Gulf Standard Time (January 26, 2024) 3 am 3 am 3 am Atlantic Standard Time (January 25, 2024) 7 pm 7 pm 7 pm Singapore Time (January 26, 2024) 7 am 7 am 7 am Indian Standard Time (January 26, 2024) 4:30 am 4:30 am 4:30 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (January 26, 2024) 10 am 10 am 10 am Korean Standard Time (January 26, 2024) 8 am 8 am 8 am Japanese Standard Time (January 26, 2024) 8 am 8 am 8 am New Zealand Daylight Time 12 pm 12 pm 12 pm

Tekken 8 countdown

The countdown below accounts for the official Tekken 8 release time, implying that by the end of it, the game should be playable across Play Station 5, Xbox, and PC.

For those out of the loop, here are all the featured contents of the sequel:

Continuation of the Mishima Saga in Story Mode.

An Arcade Quest that features the story of a newcomer to the franchise as they learn all the core mechanics of the game through an arcade culture experience.

A brand-new Super Ghost Battle contains intelligent AI that can be trained to create the ultimate practice dummy.

The return of the Tekken Ball.

A Heat System is now integrated with combat.

Special Style Control for beginners.

The game currently demands 100 GB of storage space, so ensure it is available for the pre-load. Refer to our pre-order guide to learn about the pricing of each edition and more.