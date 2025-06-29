All trophies and achievements from Little Nightmares 2

Little Nightmares 2 is one of the many games available at a discounted price during the ongoing Steam Summer Sale 2025. Thanks to this sale, the title saw a massive spike in player count, hitting its highest ever player count to date. If you have grabbed the game recently and want to unlock every trophy and achievement available, you are at the right place.

Little Nightmares 2 features 35 trophies and achievements, divided into four categories — Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Mentioned below is the complete list of trophies from the game.

All trophies and achievements featured in Little Nightmares 2

Little Nightmares 2 features 35 trophies in total (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Platinum trophy:

Primetime Content Consumer - Your life is now free of challenges. Congratulations.

Gold trophies:

Signal interruption - It’s all over now. No More Remains - Nothing of us remains anywhere. Bravo! Far Ahead - Hats are very important to some people.

Silver trophies:

Foraged - Nature is a terrifying thing. Schooled - Best days of our short, terrible life. Hospitalised - Are you sure you don’t need any further…treatments? Paled - Life in the big city is all over. Evasive prey - Not today! In the palm of my hand - Hold tight and we’ll be just fine. Popcorn - Movie night on the ward - all taken care of! Objection - Some holes are more picky than others. Sick kids - Nothing of us remains in the hospital. Post Industrial - You punctuated someone’s day. Maybe they’ll notice! Unladylike - Hello, have we met? Pale kids - Nothing of us remains in the pale city. Bully of Bullies - Creative, efficient, brutal. Top of the class! School kids - Nothing remains at the school. Wild Kids - Nothing of us remains in the wilderness.

Bronze trophies:

Half hat - It would be cliché to collect them all. How do I look? - Perfect! It’s so…you! Toys are for kids - There, you’ll be much warmer now. Hunger - Plenty of snacks for a growing boy. X best friends - I see through you… …And stay dead! - Better to be safe than sorry. First do no harm - It’s crueller to let him live. Referee! - Unorthodox, but they all count! Mono Tones - My, what a curious song you play! Fly free - Rebellion at its finest! True colours - You never know when you need protection from the elements. Fair Prey - It’s not murder if they’re bad people…is it? Twenty-Six - Relax, she heard you! Medicine ball - Any other last requests? What’s in the box?! - What did you expect to see in there? Merciful feat - Tempting, so tempting…

