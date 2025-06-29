Is there a co-op mode in Little Nightmares 2?

With the release of Little Nightmares 3 approaching, players want to know if there is a co-op mode in Little Nightmares 2. Little Nightmares 2 is the second entry in Tarsier Studios' Little Nightmares series. Published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, its story revolves around the journey of Low and Alone, two friends who have to survive and make their way out of Nowhere.

Ad

Unfortunately, Little Nightmares 2 doesn't support co-op and can only be played in single-player mode, as mentioned on the game's official website and Steam page.

Little Nightmares 2 is a single player experience

While the lack of co-op mode might be unsettling, Little Nightmares still provides a solid single-player experience. Just like its prequel, Little Nightmares 2 offers an engaging adventure horror experience in a puzzle platformer setting.

Ad

Trending

Also read: How to take photos in DS2? Photo mode explained

Mono and Six in Little Nightmares 2 (Image via Steam/BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)

The story begins when the protagonist, Mono, wakes up alone in the woods surrounded by the husks of burnt-out televisions. After stumbling through traps and pitfalls in the wilderness, he finds a girl locked in the basement of a dark house with only a music box to keep her company.

Ad

Players will not feel alone as they complete the adventure with Six, our mysterious ally. Mono can summon her and work together to traverse through hidden trapdoors and climb giant furniture. If you’re feeling a little scared, you may hold hands when navigating the gloomy world of Pale City.

Also read: How to save game in Death Stranding 2

Stealth in Little Nightmares 2 (Image via Steam/BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)

Little Nightmares also touches certain aspects of survival horror, where players must hide from the enemies. They have to sneak through shadows, hide under tables, and flee whenever the situation calls for it. The game has limited combat, where Mono can use certain objects to break smaller ones or fight tiny opponents.

Ad

As of writing, Little Nightmares 2 is available on Steam for $2.99, coming at a 90% discount. The game can be played on a mid-spec PC and is available on multiple platforms. Those who enjoy atmospheric horror and have a knack for platformer titles can complete the Little Nightmares campaign in five to six hours and gather all collectibles in nine.

Also read: 5 best adventure games to play while you wait for Little Nightmares 3

Ad

For more gaming news and guides, check out these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Rathi Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.



He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.



Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.



Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.



Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.



When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.