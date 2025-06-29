Is there a co-op mode in Little Nightmares 2?

With the release of Little Nightmares 3 approaching, players want to know if there is a co-op mode in Little Nightmares 2. Little Nightmares 2 is the second entry in Tarsier Studios' Little Nightmares series. Published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, its story revolves around the journey of Low and Alone, two friends who have to survive and make their way out of Nowhere.
Unfortunately, Little Nightmares 2 doesn't support co-op and can only be played in single-player mode, as mentioned on the game's official website and Steam page.
Little Nightmares 2 is a single player experience
While the lack of co-op mode might be unsettling, Little Nightmares still provides a solid single-player experience. Just like its prequel, Little Nightmares 2 offers an engaging adventure horror experience in a puzzle platformer setting.
The story begins when the protagonist, Mono, wakes up alone in the woods surrounded by the husks of burnt-out televisions. After stumbling through traps and pitfalls in the wilderness, he finds a girl locked in the basement of a dark house with only a music box to keep her company.
Players will not feel alone as they complete the adventure with Six, our mysterious ally. Mono can summon her and work together to traverse through hidden trapdoors and climb giant furniture. If you’re feeling a little scared, you may hold hands when navigating the gloomy world of Pale City.
Little Nightmares also touches certain aspects of survival horror, where players must hide from the enemies. They have to sneak through shadows, hide under tables, and flee whenever the situation calls for it. The game has limited combat, where Mono can use certain objects to break smaller ones or fight tiny opponents.
As of writing, Little Nightmares 2 is available on Steam for $2.99, coming at a 90% discount. The game can be played on a mid-spec PC and is available on multiple platforms. Those who enjoy atmospheric horror and have a knack for platformer titles can complete the Little Nightmares campaign in five to six hours and gather all collectibles in nine.
