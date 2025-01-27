All Ultimate Weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins and how to get them

Ultimate Weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins are the most powerful variant of the armaments you can find in the game. While they are the strongest weapons you can find, getting them is also an arduous endeavor that you will need to undertake. These Ultimate Weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins can only be obtained by playing in the Ultimate Warrior difficulty.

This article will go over all the Ultimate Weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins and how you can obtain all of them.

How to get all Ultimate Weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Ultimate Weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins can be obtained by completing certain challenges (Image via KOEI TECMO)

Ultimate Weapons are basically the strongest variants of all the armaments at your disposal and can only be obtained by completing certain challenges while playing Dynasty Warriors Origins on the Ultimate Warrior difficulty.

Each of these challenges is unique to the weapons and sometimes it can take a few tries if you are looking forward to obtaining them all. Here are all the Ultimate Weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins alongside the process of how you can obtain them.

Lurking Luan - Sword

Condition: Complete the challenge of disbanding Zhang Bao's Large Force within 15 minutes in The Final Battle Against The Yellow Turbans in Chapter 1 of Dynasty Warriors Origins on the Ultimate Warrior Difficulty.

Flying Luan - Spear

Condition: Defeat Qu Ji within three minutes in the Battle of Jieqiao in Chapter 3 in the Ultimate Warrior difficulty. This can be done by siding with Liu Bei's forces (Shu route).

Striking Luan - Gauntlet

Condition: Defeat Sun Ce during the Battle of Xiaopei in Chapter 3 within 10 minutes in the Ultimate Warrior difficulty. This can be done by siding with Liu Bei's forces (Shu Route).

Singing Luan - Wheel

Condition: Defeat Liu Bao during the Battle of Xiangyang in Chapter 3 of Dynasty Warriors Origins in the Ultimate Warrior difficulty. This can be done by siding with Sun Jian's forces.

Soaring Luan - Podao

Condition: Defeat Li Dan and Yu Jin before they can reach the base and stage the fire attack during Chapter 5 in the Ultimate Warrior difficulty. This can be accomplished by siding with Liu Bei.

Thrashing Luan - Staff

Condition: Complete the Battle of Chibi within 21 minutes in the Ultimate Warrior difficulty. This can be done by siding with Cao Cao.

Bellowing Luan - Twin Pikes

Defeat Zhang Liao without using the Flood Attack during the Battle of Xiapi in Chapter 4 in the Ultimate Warrior difficulty.

Whirling Luan - Lance

Condition: Defeat Zhang Fei and Zhao Yun within 11 minutes during the Battle of Changban in Chapter 4. This can be done by siding with Liu Bei.

Conquering Luan - Crescent Blade

Condition: Defeat Guan Yu before he reaches Xiapi castle during Chapter 5's Assault on Xiapi. This can be done by siding with Cao Cao.

Rampaging Luan - Halberd

Condition: Defeat Lu Bu in Dynasty Warriors Origins during the Battle of Chibi. This is the final battle of the game.

