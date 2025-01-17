Dynasty Warriors Origins: Complete Chapter 1 walkthrough

Dynasty Warriors Origins Chapter 1 establishes several major players from late Han China who will play a pivotal role in shaping the land. The game is set in the famous Three Kingdoms period, where the collapse of the Han Dynasty divided China into three parts. During the first chapter, you will meet quite a few legendary figures from that time.

This article provides a complete walkthrough for Chapter 1 of Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Note: Playthroughs of the game may differ from person to person.

Dynasty Warriors Origins Chapter 1 walkthrough

The first chapter will introduce the world and politics of Dynasty Warriors Origins, where the Empire's failure to maintain control and corruption in the government causes the Yellow Turban rebellion.

Introduction Segment

The introductory chapter (Image via KOEI TECMO)

The introductory level is quite simple. Follow the objective and get used to the mechanics of the game. You will unlock the Sword as your weapon in Dynasty Warriors Origins here.

You will be able to explore some parts of the map (Image via KOEI TECMO)

Once you finish the first chapter and get acquainted with the Yellow Turbans, Zhang Jiao, and Guan Yu, you will gain access to the map where you can roam as you please. Follow the objective marker and converse with the Old Man. You can then progress to the next part of the story.

Defeating Zhang Fei

Zhang Fei (Image via KOEI TECMO)

Zhang Fei will challenge you, which will amuse Liu Bei and Guan Yu. You will need to face off against him in a very easy-to-win, mandatory tutorial battle. Just follow the game mechanics and familiarize yourself with his attack patterns and you will win the fight.

After defeating him, you can participate in the first battle of the game, the Battle of Guangyang.

Battle of Guangyang - Volunteer Forces vs Yellow Turbans

Location (Image via KOEI TECMO)

Head to the marked location beside the Waymark to trigger the Battle of Guangyang. Complete this battle to proceed to the next segment of the story.

Read: Battle of Guangyang Guide

Now, head back to the inn. After speaking with Zhang Fei, head to the town of Ji and buy a Spear. You will get the chance to complete optional missions called Skirmishes, which are great for obtaining Skill Points in Dynasty Warriors Origins. To continue the story, go back to Zhang Fei and talk to him.

Skirmishes can be found all over the map (Image via KOEI TECMO)

The door to the next province should be open. Head to the next quest marker, which will take you to Yu province. Remember to harvest the Pyronxenes, complete Skirmishes, and keep an eye out for glowing spots in the ground that mark Old Coins. There will also be a few Waymarks that you can unlock while heading to the next destination.

Battle of Yingchuan - Expeditionary Forces vs Yellow Turbans

The Battle of Yingchuan (Image via KOEI TECMO)

Once in Yu province, you will have to finish the Battle of Yingchuan. Completing this will unlock Missions and Trainings. The latter is a great source to farm Skill Points. Talk with Xiaohou Yuan to unlock Trainings.

You can also complete an optional mission, The Suppression of Yu Province.

Read: Battle of Yingchuan guide

Battle of Wan Castle - Expeditionary Forces vs Yellow Turbans

Battle of Wan Castle (Image via KOEI TECMO)

For the next part of the story, you will need to face off against the Yellow Turbans in the Battle of Wan Castle. Although you will fight against the rebellion here, based on your choices and faction, you will face off against various other forces in this location later down the line.

After completing the battle, talk with Huang Gai and get a story cutscene. After that, head to the merchant to unlock the Horse. Remember to accept the training from Huang Gai.

Read: Battle of Wan Castle Guide (Chapter 1)

Battle of Guangzhong - Expeditionary Forces vs Yellow Turbans

Battle of Guangzhong (Image via KOEI TECMO)

Follow the mission marker to start the final part of Chapter 1 of Dynasty Warriors. Complete the Battle of Guangzhong to unlock the Final Battle against the Yellow Turbans and their leader, Zhang Jiao in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Read: Battle of Guangzhong Guide

Final Battle Against the Yellow Turbans - Expeditionary Forces vs Yellow Turban

Zhang Jiao in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via KOEI TECMO)

After you finish the Battle of Guangzhong, use your Eye of the Sacred Bird to locate the next objective. You can now defeat the leader of the rebellion and the man behind the chaos, Zhang Jiao. However, before you can get to him, you will have to deal with his army.

Also Read: Final Battle Against the Yellow Turbans Guide

After Zhang Jiao falls to your blade, the game will take you to the second chapter of Dynasty Warriors Origins.

