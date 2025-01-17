Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Yingchaun guide

The Battle of Yingchuan in Dynasty Warriors Origins is a main mission that you will need to complete to progress the story. During this mission, you will have to fight the Yellow Turbans. While these enemies aren’t that difficult to defeat, they can easily overwhelm you with numbers if you underestimate them. Additionally, you also encounter the mighty Zhang Bao.

In this guide, we have shared everything you will need to know about the Battle of Yingchaun mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins and how to complete it.

How to complete the Battle of Yingchaun mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Follow the marker on the map to find your foes (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

The objective of this mission is to fight against the Yellow Turbans alongside Wei companions as part of the Expeditionary Forces. You will win by defeating Zhang Bao — but fail if Huangfu Song, Zhu Jun, or Cao Cao are forced to flee. This mission unlocks after you reach the Expeditionary Forces Camp.

Begin by engaging enemy officers and executing them to proceed through the battlefield. Follow the objectives until you receive a prompt that the Yellow Turbans are using sorcery. A tutorial will introduce you to the Eyes of the Sacred Bird — a tool that allows you to locate the source of dark magic. Follow the purple trail to find the first censer, which is empowering enemy forces.

Locate the first censer at the tutorial area for the Eyes of the Sacred Bird. Destroying it will reveal an enemy officer named Zhao Hong, whom you must defeat before proceeding further. Use the tool again to find the next censer. As you move toward the second censer, avoid hurricanes along the way. The second censer is hidden behind a moving hurricane — destroy it before proceeding.

Defeat the Yellow Turbans after you destroy their sorcery (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

The third censer is located north of the second censer. Avoid fast-moving hurricanes and proceed cautiously. Destroying this censer will remove all hurricanes, allowing your forces to advance. Additionally, keep an eye on Huangfu Song, Zhu Jun, and Cao Cao to ensure they do not get overwhelmed. Stay close to one of them and eliminate enemy soldiers quickly.

After a while, the final boss Zhang Bao will reveal himself. He is a sword-wielding enemy and can be challenging. Utilize dodges to avoid his attacks and time your Musou and God Mode activations effectively to deal heavy damage. Once defeated, the mission is completed.

Rewards

After completing the mission, you will receive Skill Points for upgrading abilities via the Skill Panel.

This concludes the guide for the Battle of Yingchuan mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

