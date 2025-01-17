How to unlock all companions in Dynasty Warriors Origins

There are many companions in Dynasty Warriors Origins that you can unlock to fight alongside you on the battlefield. While there is no traditional romance system, the game offers a bond system that lets you learn more about these characters and improve their effectiveness during battle.

In this guide, we have shared everything you need to know about unlocking all companions in Dynasty Warriors Origins and how to use them properly on the battlefield.

All the companions in Dynasty Warriors Origins and how to unlock them

All you need to know about unlocking the companions in DWO (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

At the start of each mission, you can select a companion to join you on the battlefield. There are nine main companions and one post-game companion that you will get to choose. However, as you progress in the game, the companions that are available to join you will depend on which factions you are aligned with.

After completing the campaign:

You can access chapter and battle replays via the Inn.

In battle replays, all unlocked companions can be used regardless of faction affiliation.

You can also unlock Lu Bu. Once unlocked, Lu Bu is selectable for one-off battle replays.

Here is the list of all the companions:

Companion Weapon Battle Arts Guan Yu Green Dragon (Crescent Blade) Azure Dragon Bellow, Divine Energy Domain, [Sp.] Relentless Whirl Slash, Rising Cloud Crusher Zhang Fei Serpent of Yan (Lance) Battle Cry Blast, Inner Fire Fury, [Sp.] Crouching Tiger Strike, Crushing Earth Gambit Zhao Yun Dragon Heart (Spear) Earth Shatter, Flying Dragon Rend, [Sp.] Aerial Assault, Dragon Flash Xiahou Dun Qilin Blade (Podao) Immortal Blade, Sharp Fang Flurry, [Sp.] Sea of Flames, Burgeoning Devastation Guo Jia Sword of the Savant (Sword) Tornado Dance, Flying Dragon Slash, [Sp.] Absconding Slash, Divine Eagle Dance Zhang Liao Twin Raptor Pikes (Twin Pikes) Spinning Gale, Battle Roar, [Sp.] Wings of the Phoenix, Furious Dual Rush Zhou Yu Flaming Lotus Staff Furious Tiger Dance, Double Wave Slam, [Sp.] Chaotic Flurry, Vaulting Leap Sun Shangxiang Heaven and Earth (Wheels) Flying Ring Rend, Triple Tempest, [Sp.] Tornado Slam, Twin Tiger Blast Huang Gai Raging Tiger Claws (Gauntlets) Raging Tiger Rampage, Hurricane Kick, [Sp.] Ardent Energy Strike, Heaven and Earth’s Wrath

Shu-Han Companions

Guan Yu

The jade tornado (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Guan Yu wields the Green Dragon (Crescent Blade) and excels in durability and wide-sweeping AOE damage. His battle arts, including Azure Dragon Bellow, Divine Energy Domain, Relentless Whirl Slash (SP), and Rising Cloud Crusher, make him a formidable force in both single-target and crowd-control scenarios.

He is best suited for handling large groups of enemies. To unlock Guan Yu, align with Liu Bei's faction and progress through Shu-specific missions where he plays a central role.

Zhang Fei

The formidable mountain (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Zhang Fei is a defensive combatant who uses the Serpent of Yan (Lance). His strong counterattack mechanics, combined with powerful AOE abilities such as Battle Cry Blast, Inner Fire Fury, Crouching Tiger Strike (SP), and Crushing Earth Gambit, make him a balanced choice for players who prefer both offense and defense.

The Lance is particularly useful for blocking and countering attacks. He becomes available during Shu missions when fighting alongside Liu Bei in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Zhao Yun

The Silver blur (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Zhao Yun, wielding the Dragon Heart (Spear), is a high-mobility fighter specializing in single-target damage. His battle arts — Earth Shatter, Flying Dragon Rend, Aerial Assault (SP), and Dragon Flash — enable him to swiftly eliminate key enemies and maneuver through the battlefield with ease.

He is an excellent choice for tackling bosses. Zhao Yun is unlocked as you progress through Shu-Han missions where he plays a significant role in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Cao-Wei Companions

Xiahou Dun

The master of the Qilin (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Xiahou Dun — cousin to Cao Cao — fights with the Qilin Blade (Podao). He is a powerful front-line warrior, known for his strong attack damage and durability.

His battle arts — Immortal Blade, Sharp Fang Flurry, Sea of Flames (SP), and Burgeoning Devastation — make him an ideal choice for high-damage melee combat. Xiahou Dun is unlocked by joining Cao Cao’s faction and progressing through its key missions.

Guo Jia

The Warrior Savant (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Guo Jia — a brilliant strategist — wields the Sword of the Savant. His skill set is focused on AOE damage and mobility, with battle arts such as Tornado Dance, Flying Dragon Slash, Absconding Slash (SP), and Divine Eagle Dance.

These abilities allow him to deal damage in a 360-degree radius, complementing his weapon’s limitations. He is particularly useful for crowd control. Guo Jia is unlocked during missions where he serves as Cao Cao’s chief strategist in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Zhang Liao

The master of the twin pikes (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Zhang Liao — a former officer under Lu Bu — later swore loyalty to Cao Cao. He wields the Twin Raptor Pikes, a weapon known for its versatility in both one-on-one fights and large-scale battles in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

His battle arts — Spinning Gale, Battle Roar, Wings of the Phoenix (SP), and Furious Dual Rush — grant excellent mobility and allow him to juggle enemies in the air. He is a great choice for those who want to rely on basic attacks rather than battle arts. Zhang Liao becomes available after Lu Bu’s fall when he joins Cao Cao.

Eastern Wu Companions (Sun Clan)

Zhou Yu

The Sun's Flame (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Zhou Yu — one of Sun Jian’s most trusted officers — wields the Flaming Lotus Staff. His battle arts — Furious Tiger Dance, Double Wave Slam, Chaotic Flurry (SP), and Vaulting Leap — offer exceptional mobility, making him a top-tier choice for fast-paced combat in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

He is particularly useful in open-field engagements where speed and positioning are crucial. Zhou Yu is unlocked by assisting Sun Jian or Sun Ce in Eastern Wu missions.

Sun Shangxiang

The Sun's radiance (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Sun Shangxiang — the daughter of Sun Jian — fights with the Heaven and Earth Wheels. She excels at dealing massive AOE damage with her battle arts: Flying Ring Rend, Triple Tempest, Tornado Slam (SP), and Twin Tiger Blast.

She can quickly enter combat with max bravery and devastate large enemy waves from a distance. However, her survivability is lower compared to other companions. She is unlocked by joining missions under Sun Ce or Sun Quan.

Huang Gai

The Sun's Wrath (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Huang Gai — a veteran warrior who served the Sun family for generations — fights with the Raging Tiger Claws (Gauntlets). His battle arts — Raging Tiger Rampage, Hurricane Kick, Ardent Energy Strike (SP), and Heaven and Earth's Wrath — grant him high survivability and devastating melee attacks.

Though his weapon may feel slower, his powerful battle arts compensate for this limitation. Huang Gai becomes available during Eastern Wu missions under Sun Jian’s leadership in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Lu Bu (Unlockable Post-Campaign)

Lu Bu

Lu Bu is the villain of the story that can be unlocked as a companion (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Lu Bu is the mightiest warrior in Dynasty Warriors: Origins — he is an unstoppable force with unparalleled stats, a superior moveset, and extreme battlefield dominance.

Known for his legendary strength, Lu Bu can turn the tide of battle in an instant. To unlock him, you must complete the campaign. Once unlocked, he can be used in one-off battle replays in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

