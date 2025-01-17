Gems in Dynasty Warriors Origins are equipment that provides special bonuses. These bonuses become even stronger as the Gem levels up, which is done by crafting multiple copies of the same type. While you can’t control the exact Gems you receive during crafting, there are ways to increase your chances of obtaining specific ones.

In this guide, we have shared everything you will need to know about crafting gems in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Method for crafting Gems in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Select this option while in camp to start crafting (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Gems can be crafted at any Inn or Tent on the World Map by selecting "Create Gems" from the Inn Menu, which opens the crafting screen. The ability to craft Gems unlocks after obtaining your first batch of Pyroxene, which happens shortly after you meet Zhuhe for the first time.

Each Pyroxene stone can be converted into one Gem. You can select how many Gems to craft at once, up to the total amount of Pyroxene you currently have. The game randomly selects a Gem type for each Pyroxene used, choosing from the five available types.

Occasionally, crafting will yield a Satisfying Result, where a single Pyroxene produces three copies of the same Gem instead of just one. Since each copy of a Gem contributes to leveling it up, these bonus Gems help boost your preferred Gems more quickly.

How to get Pyroxene in Dynasty Warriors Origins

This resource is essential for making Gems (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Pyroxene is the main resource required for crafting Gems. While it is sometimes obtained from training rewards or received through letters, the majority of Pyroxene comes from two main sources:

Defeating Thieves:

Thieves are special enemies that can appear in battles, particularly during fights against Bandits and other outlaw factions. They spawn somewhat rarely, but when defeated, they drop 5 Pyroxene as a reward.

Collecting from the World Map:

Pyroxene can also be found as orange crystals scattered throughout the World Map. These crystals respawn over time, making it beneficial to explore frequently to gather more Pyroxene for crafting.

Gem types and their effects

The results will be random so be ready to craft many times to get the desired gems (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

There are five types of Gems in the game, and you can only have one equipped at a time.

Below is a list of each Gem and its effect when equipped:

Gem Effect Oblivion Gem Increases attack reach by 10%. Bonus increases by 1% per Gem Level. Vortex Gem Boosts air combo damage by 10%. Bonus increases by 1% per Gem Level. Scorch Gem Enhances counterattack damage after parries by 10%. Bonus increases by 1% per Level. Wellspring Gem Restores 30 Health for every 100 KOs. Healing increases by 5-6 per Gem Level. Ascendance Gem Grants a 30% chance to block attacks from enemy Officers. Chance increases by 1% per Level.

Each Gem type benefits from different playstyles. For example, the Oblivion Gem is great for increasing attack range, while the Wellspring Gem is useful for sustaining long battles. Choosing the right Gem for your weapon and playstyle is crucial for maximizing your effectiveness in battle.

