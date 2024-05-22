All upcoming features in Solo Leveling Arise

Netmarble released Developer Notes on May 21, 2024, detailing all the upcoming features in Solo Leveling Arise. Additionally, the developer revealed the character and weapon balance adjustments that will be making their way to the game. Other features will be available in the next update by the end of May.

Solo Leveling Arise: Details about upcoming features

Six new features will be available in forthcoming Solo Leveling Arise updates. Two of them, Battlefield of Chaos and the Gems system, will be released by the end of May. The four other features that will be available in other future updates are discussed below.

Battlefield of Chaos

Battlefield of Chaoes game mode (Image via Netmarble)

The Battlefield of Chaos will be a new game mode featuring defense-type dungeons. After entering a dungeon, players must kill bosses that randomly spawn.

Players farming Tier 10 Encore Missions or Instance Dungeons will be able to face formidable monsters in this game mode.

Gem system

The Gems system is an upcoming feature that will be released by the end of May (Image via Netmarble)

Gems will be a new item that Solo Leveling Arise players can earn as a reward from the Battlefield of Chaos game mode. They can equip them in the Gem Slots of Sung Jinwoo, Hunters, and Shadows.

Gems will boost these characters' combat power and help them fight the most challenging stages in the Battlefield of Chaos. Players can also unlock higher tiers and more powerful Gems.

Guild system

A screenshot of information about Guild system posted by Netmarble in the Developer Notes (Image via Netmarble)

The Guild system is another feature making its way to Solo Leveling Arise. It is one of the most critical aspects of the Solo Leveling manhwa. Netmarble is currently developing the system and will release it in future updates.

Under this system, players will be able to join a Guild, bond with each other, grow together, and obtain various rewards based on their progression. They will be able to create Guilds with unique themes and interactions.

Workshop of Brilliant Light

Another upcoming feature in Solo Leveling Arise is the Workshop of Brilliant Light (working title) game mode. It will be a challenge-type game mode where players can fight against various bosses. They can use different mechanics to weaken and beat these opponents in battles.

The Workshop of Brilliant Light is currently in development, and Netmarble will release it as soon as possible.

New weapon system

Players can currently craft all SSR weapons of Hunters (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble will also tweak the weapon upgrade system in future updates. Under the new system, players will be able to evolve Sung Jinwoo’s SR weapons into SSR rarity. Additionally, they will be able to craft Hunter-Exclusive weapons of SR Hunters, which will be of SSR rarity.

Currently, players can only craft Exclusive Weapons of SSR Hunters. The new weapon system will help players conveniently obtain weapons of higher rarity.

