All upcoming Genshin Impact birthdays in 2023: Childe, Hu Tao, Yanfei and other characters

As 2023 progresses, Genshin Impact gamers have a lot to look forward to, including the birthdays of their favorite characters. The second half of the year delivers a number of notable character birthdays, each with its own set of rewards. From the enigmatic and charming Childe to the mischievous pyro user Hu Tao and the fiery legal expert Yanfei, fans get the opportunity to shower their characters with love and best wishes.

In this article, players will learn about all the upcoming birthdays for Genshin Impact characters, highlighting their special day in the world of Tevyat.

Genshin Impact: All upcoming birthdays in the second half of 2023

HoYoverse officials celebrate their character's birthdays by posting birthday artwork for them. Furthermore, players also receive special in-game mail. These mails usually contain personalized notes and different in-game rewards.

With the increasing roster in Genshin Impact, it can be difficult for players to keep up with birthday dates for their favorite characters.

Here is a list that showcases all the upcoming birthdays for all characters in the second half of 2023:

July

Hu Tao birthday 2022 artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Many characters have their birthday in July. Here is a quick overview:

Barbara: July 5

July 5 Kaveh: July 9

July 9 Kujou Sara: July 14

July 14 Hu Tao: July 15

July 15 Tartaglia: July 20

July 20 Shikanoin Heizou: July 24

July 24 Klee & Kuki Shinobu: July 27

July 27 Yanfei: July 28

Some of the most popular characters in Genshin Impact have their birthdays this month, such as Hu Tao, Tartaglia, and Klee.

August

Amber birthday 2022 artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Some of the oldest characters, such as Amber and Mona, have their birthday this month. Here is a list of characters born in August:

Amber: August 10

August 10 Mika: August 11

August 11 Faruzan : August 20

: August 20 Ningguang: August 26

August 26 Mona: August 31

September

Ayaka birthday 2022 artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Many look forward to this month celebrating Kamisato Ayaka's birthday. After Hu Tao, she is currently considered the next favorite child of Genshin Impact. Here are all the characters born in September:

Chongyun: September 7

September 7 Razor: September 9

September 9 Albedo: September 13

September 13 Kamisato Ayaka: September 28

October

Eula birthday 2022 artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

This month celebrates the birthdays of characters from all four existing regions. Here is a quick overview:

Xingqiu: October 9

October 9 Xinyan: October 16

October 16 Sayu: October 19

October 19 Eula Lawrence: October 25

October 25 Nahida: October 27

October 27 Kaedehara Kazuha: October 29

October features Nahida and Kazuha's birthday, considered one of the most sought-after characters in the game. Meanwhile, this will also be Nahida's first birthday since her debut.

November

Xiangling birthday artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

The following list showcases Genshin Impact characters that have their birthdays in November:

Xiangling: November 2

November 2 Keqing: November 20

November 20 Sucrose: November 26

November 26 Kaeya: November 30

December

Tighnari birthday 2022 artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

The last month of 2023 hosts the following character birthdays:

Ganyu: December 2

December 2 Nilou: December 3

December 3 Layla: December 19

December 19 Dori: December 21

December 21 Tighnari: December 29

December 29 Zhongli: December 31

We have some well-known Genshin Impact characters for this month, such as Ganyu, Nilou, and Zhongli. These characters are extremely powerful in their roles, thanks to their unique kit.

