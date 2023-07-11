All upcoming Genshin Impact birthdays in 2023: Childe, Hu Tao, Yanfei and other characters

As 2023 progresses, Genshin Impact gamers have a lot to look forward to, including the birthdays of their favorite characters. The second half of the year delivers a number of notable character birthdays, each with its own set of rewards. From the enigmatic and charming Childe to the mischievous pyro user Hu Tao and the fiery legal expert Yanfei, fans get the opportunity to shower their characters with love and best wishes.
In this article, players will learn about all the upcoming birthdays for Genshin Impact characters, highlighting their special day in the world of Tevyat.
Genshin Impact: All upcoming birthdays in the second half of 2023
HoYoverse officials celebrate their character's birthdays by posting birthday artwork for them. Furthermore, players also receive special in-game mail. These mails usually contain personalized notes and different in-game rewards.
With the increasing roster in Genshin Impact, it can be difficult for players to keep up with birthday dates for their favorite characters.
Here is a list that showcases all the upcoming birthdays for all characters in the second half of 2023:
July
Many characters have their birthday in July. Here is a quick overview:
- Barbara: July 5
- Kaveh: July 9
- Kujou Sara: July 14
- Hu Tao: July 15
- Tartaglia: July 20
- Shikanoin Heizou: July 24
- Klee & Kuki Shinobu: July 27
- Yanfei: July 28
Some of the most popular characters in Genshin Impact have their birthdays this month, such as Hu Tao, Tartaglia, and Klee.
August
Some of the oldest characters, such as Amber and Mona, have their birthday this month. Here is a list of characters born in August:
- Amber: August 10
- Mika: August 11
- Faruzan: August 20
- Ningguang: August 26
- Mona: August 31
September
Many look forward to this month celebrating Kamisato Ayaka's birthday. After Hu Tao, she is currently considered the next favorite child of Genshin Impact. Here are all the characters born in September:
- Chongyun: September 7
- Razor: September 9
- Albedo: September 13
- Kamisato Ayaka: September 28
October
This month celebrates the birthdays of characters from all four existing regions. Here is a quick overview:
- Xingqiu: October 9
- Xinyan: October 16
- Sayu: October 19
- Eula Lawrence: October 25
- Nahida: October 27
- Kaedehara Kazuha: October 29
October features Nahida and Kazuha's birthday, considered one of the most sought-after characters in the game. Meanwhile, this will also be Nahida's first birthday since her debut.
November
The following list showcases Genshin Impact characters that have their birthdays in November:
- Xiangling: November 2
- Keqing: November 20
- Sucrose: November 26
- Kaeya: November 30
December
The last month of 2023 hosts the following character birthdays:
- Ganyu: December 2
- Nilou: December 3
- Layla: December 19
- Dori: December 21
- Tighnari: December 29
- Zhongli: December 31
We have some well-known Genshin Impact characters for this month, such as Ganyu, Nilou, and Zhongli. These characters are extremely powerful in their roles, thanks to their unique kit.