The Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact version 3.7 has been reset again. Floor 12's enemies are still the same as its previous enemy cycle, which means travelers will have to face the four Consecrated Beasts, Abyss Heralds, and Thunder Manifestation once again. While defeating them is not that difficult, the most challenging part is to clear Floor 12 within the set time limit to get all nine stars.

This article will list some of the best team comps in Genshin Impact that travelers can use to clear Spiral Abyss Floor 12 for both halves, including some F2P options.

Genshin Impact 3.7 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 team recommendations

Best teams for Floor 12 first half

1) Ayaka Freeze team

Ayaka freeze team is the best option in the first half (Image via HoYoverse)

There is no better party than this freeze team comp to use in the first half since its members perform exceptionally well against multiple mobs. Ayaka is an amazing DPS unit and can freeze most enemies, allowing travelers to control the momentum of a battle. That said, the freeze reaction doesn't work on Jadeplume Terrorshroom, but defeating it is an easy task for the Shirasagi no Himegimi.

This party was also the second most used team in the first half of the previous Spiral Abyss cycle.

2) Childe International

Childe International Team works in both halves(Image via HoYoverse)

The Childe International team is among the most powerful ones in Genshin Impact. Luckily, travelers can use this party setup in both halves of Floor 12. That means if fans use this party in the first section, they'll have more options to use in the second one and vice versa.

Interestingly, this team is ranked fifth on the list of most-used Spiral Abyss teams with exactly equal usage rates in both halves.

3) Raiden Hypercarry

Raiden Shogun Hypercarry team is a powerful team (Image via HoYoverse)

While it is not the most popular Raiden Shogun team comp, this Hypercarry team is still among her best ones. The party consists of one main DPS and three support units, and it works in a very simple way.

Kazuha, Sara, and Bennett provide a ton of buffs to Raiden Shogun, allowing her to deal massive Elemental Burst damage and easily defeat all enemies.

Best teams for Floor 12 second half

1) Nahida National team

Nahida national team is really good against the Heralds (Image via HoYoverse)

While this is a pretty unconventional team comp for Nahida, it ended up becoming the most used party in the second half of Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 3.7. This proves its effectiveness.

The three Abyss Heralds are the most challenging foes currently. Burgeon seems to work really well against them based on the data from the previous cycle.

2) Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu + Bennett

This Nahida team is also strong (Image via HoYoverse)

The second team recommendation is similar to the previous entry, but this time, Kuki Shinobu will replace Xiangling. Once again, this specific setup might look strange, but it was the third most used team in the previous Spiral Abyss cycle in Genshin Impact 3.7.

3) Hu Tao Burgeon team

Burgeon with Hu Tao and Nahida (Image via HoYoverse)

The Burgeon reaction with Hu Tao works extremely well and is a really good option to use Floor 12's second half. Most of the enemies here are weak against Pyro. This means using a powerful a DPS unit that uses this element, such as Hu Tao, can be very beneficial.

On that note, this party was the fourth most used team overall in the previous Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss cycle, which proves how good it is.

Poll : 0 votes