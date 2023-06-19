It has been a while since the Phase Two of Spiral Abyss began in Genshin Impact version 3.7. That said, the enemy lineup on Floor 12 is still the same as the previous one. Interestingly, new data has revealed the usage rates of all the characters and teams that were used to clear the Spiral Abyss from June 16 to June 19, based on a sample size of 89,688 players.

Genshin Impact gamers who are struggling to clear Floor 12 can check this article out and try these teams themselves.

Note: The data is from the early stages of Phase Two and is subject to change in the upcoming days as more travelers try the new Spiral Abyss.

Most used teams in Genshin Impact 3.7 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

Here is a list of the 10 most used teams in the Spiral Abyss Phase Two of Genshin Impact 3.7:

Nahida + Xingqiu + Bennett + Xiangling (25.3%) Ayaka + Kazuha + Kokomi + Shenhe (12.2%) Childe + Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling (9.2%) Nahida + Xingqiu + Xiangling + Kuki Shinobu (9%) Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Nahida (7.4%) Ayaka + Kazuha + Mona + Diona (7.1%) Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu + Beidou (7%) Nahida + Xingqiu + Bennett + Kuki Shinobu (6.8%) Raiden Shogun + Kazuha + Bennett + Kujou Sara (6.1%) Raiden Shogun + Kazuha + Yelan + Bennett (4.9%)

The top 10 most used lineups in the new Spiral Abyss cycle are pretty much the same as the last one, with only slight changes in the ranking of a few of them. Nahida's national team came out on top once again with the highest usage rate of 25.3% and a 100% pick rate in the second half. The second is Ayaka's freeze team with a 12.2% usage rate, and a 100% pick rate in the first half.

Interestingly, these two also ranked first and second in the previous reset, and they seem to be the most effective lineups in the current Spiral Abyss as well.

Most picked characters in Genshin Impact 3.7 Spiral Abyss

Most used characters in version 3.7 Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

Here list of the most used characters in the new Spiral Abyss reset in Genshin Impact version 3.7:

Nahida - 98.8% Kazuha - 92% Bennett - 85.3% Xingqiu - 75% Xiangling - 71.4% Yelan - 67.7% Zhongli - 62.9% Raiden Shogun - 53.3% Kokomi - 53.2% Baizhu - 50.6% Shenhe - 46.3% Ayaka - 46% Kuki Shinobu - 42.7% Hu Tao - 37.9% Alhaitham - 33% Yae Miko - 28.4% Childe - 27% Ayato - 23.9%

Nahida has once again ranked one as the most used character in the Spiral Abyss. Surprisingly, she had a usage rate of 98.8%, which means that nearly every player used her to challenge Floor 12. Meanwhile, Bennett, the most used 4-star unit, also had the third-highest usage rate, coming in at of 85.3%.

