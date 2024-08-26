All upcoming permanent game modes in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail features several permanent game modes such as Pure Fiction, Divergent Universe, Memory of Chaos, and Apocalyptic Shadow. In the recent developer radio, HoYoverse revealed that they have some more permanent game modes planned for future updates, which they will be releasing during the launch of versions 2.5 and 2.6.

Ahead of the official release, one of the reliable leakers, HomDGcat, shared some details regarding the upcoming Divergent Universe update and what players should expect from it.

With that being said, let's take a look at all of the upcoming permanent game modes scheduled to release in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take each of the speculations with a grain of salt.

All permanent game modes scheduled for the upcoming Honkai Star Rail updates

In the recent Developer Radio blog post, HoYoverse revealed some of the new changes they have planned for Divergent Universe. Apart from the minor tweaks to the Curios, Weighted Curios, and more, the developers have stated that they will be releasing some new content in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.5 patch.

Ahead of the version 2.5 patch’s release, leaker HomDGCat showed what the new content for the Divergent Universe is. According to the leak, HoYoverse will likely add two more Protocol levels: 7 and 8. Similar to Protocol level 6, levels 7 and 8 will also have their own scaling and modifiers. However not much has been changed when the unreleased levels are compared to level 6.

Here is a brief description of the Protocol levels:

Protocol 6

ATK is boosted by 228%.

HP is boosted by 440%.

SPD is boosted by 56%.

Damage reduction is boosted by 52%.

All incoming damage is reduced when not in a weakened state.

Protocol 7

Same modifier as Protocol 6 with only the HP modifier being the sole exception. Health is boosted by 750%.

Protocol 8

Every modifier is identical, except HP. Health can be boosted to a whopping 1280%.

HoYoverse recently announced that they will be launching the third iteration of Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail version 2.6. Similar to the Sward Disaster and Gold and Gears permanent game modes, this new mode will stay in the title permanently.

This means players will be able to acquire all of the rewards associated with the game mode. However, the developers might also feature some limited-time rewards for this event that Trailblazers must acquire before the patch ends. HoYoverse has done the same for the release of the first two iterations; therefore, a third time will not surprise anyone rather make the players complete the activity as soon as possible so they can obtain the extra loot.

