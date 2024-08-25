Honkai Star Rail 2.5 Divergent Universe changes and adjustments

In the recent Honkai Star Rail 2.5 developer radio, HoYoverse revealed that they will be tweaking the Divergent Universe and adding new content to it. Since it is a permanent game mode, the developers feel they should add brand new content to the mode to keep players engaged in this activity. Most Trailblazers have been asking for some changes to this activity for quite some time now and the upcoming tweaks should get them pretty excited.

Having said that, let’s take a look at the changes to the Divergent Universe in Honkai Star Rail 2.5 as well as the planned upcoming content.

Upcoming Divergent Universe changes in Honkai Star Rail 2.5

Expand Tweet

Trending

With the launch of Honkai Star Rail 2.5, various Equations will be reworked and their damage values synced with the activity’s Threshold Protocol level. This means that some Equations will deal more damage if the Threshold Protocol or the enemies' level increases.

HoYoverse also gave an example of how the Scholar of Candles Equation will work after the release of Honkai Star Rail 2.5. Both the old and new effects of the Equation are as follows:

Old: Characters do not get knocked down when they receive a death blow. Instead, they gain a shield and get frozen for a couple of turns, three to be exact.

Characters do not get knocked down when they receive a death blow. Instead, they gain a shield and get frozen for a couple of turns, three to be exact. New: When this Equation is in possession, all characters' CRIT DMG gets boosted. Additionally, when the units get inflicted with fatal damage, they will not get knocked down. They also acquire a shield and get frozen for a turn.

Meanwhile, the Path of Preservation Trait, Quake, is expected to deal damage depending on the amount of shield effect your characters have after surviving an attack from the enemy. This Trait’s damage potency is directly proportional to the number of Preservation characters the player has in their team.

Additionally, the process to acquire Blessings for the Equations has been adjusted. Now, players can easily acquire several Blessings at the start of their run which will give them a good head start.

Weighted Curio changes

All Weighted Curios in the Divergent Universe (Image via HoYoverse)

While the new update will tweak the unique effects of some Curios, new effects will also be added to the game.

The developers have given an example of the First Journey Weighted Curio which will boost Lightning and Ice character's Weakness Break efficiency instead of just the Lightning units in Honkai Star Rail 2.5.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail Rappa's signature Light Cone leak shows stats and effects

New Equations, Curios, and more

All the Divergent Universe Curios (Image via HoYoverse)

A new Curio and Equation will be added to the Divergent Universe in Honkai Star Rail 2.5. These new items and their unique effects are as follows:

Curio: Unknown Lost Property: Significantly boosts the chances of the Escapade Domain to appear. The Curio will be destroyed when it appears.

Significantly boosts the chances of the Escapade Domain to appear. The Curio will be destroyed when it appears. Equation: Death Denier: The amount of DoT inflicted by the characters significantly increases. Additionally, the character's maximum HP increases when they inflict a debuff on an opponent.

On top of all this, HoYoverse will be increasing the Synchronicity Level by 20 and players will be able to acquire additional rewards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!