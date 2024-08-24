Honkai Star Rail Rappa's signature Light Cone leak shows stats and effects

Rappa is expected to be released during the Honkai Star Rail version 2.6. Moreover, her signature Light Cone’s banner will likely be available alongside her limited-time banner. Shiroha Leaks, a credible source for Honkai leaks, recently revealed Rappa's signature LC’s expected stats and unique effects

While a major part of version 2.5's content has been revealed by leaks over the past month, players now have the chance to take a peek at what they can expect from the v2.6 patch.

Now, let’s take a look at Rappa’s signature Light Cone leaks in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Trending

Honkai Star Rail leaks show Rappa’s signature Light Cone stats and unique effect

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, this Honkai Star Rail leak comes from a credible source and showcases the expected stats and effects for Rappa’s signature Light Cone. According to the leak, her signature LC is expected to boost the wielder’s Break Effect.

As for the Unique effect, the leaks claim it to be as follows:

Regenerates 20 Energy for the wielder when they enter a fight. When the user activates their Basic ATK, there is a chance their Action gets forwarded if the user’s Break Effect exceeds a certain threshold.

This means players will likely be getting a brand new DPS character who scales with Break Effect, similar to Firefly and Boothill. Hence, even though some parts of Rappa’s kit are still unknown, we can already think of a few characters she might share a good synergy with.

Since Rappa is a Break Effect DPS, it implies she will likely have an excellent synergy with characters such as Ruan Mei, Trailblazer (Harmony), and Gallagher. As for her release window, most of the leaks suggest that she will be released during version 2.6.

Players will soon be able to know what characters they will be getting in v2.6 as the Drip Marketing campaign is scheduled to start soon.

For more Honkai Star Rail articles, check out the following section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!