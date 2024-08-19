Pure Fiction has been reset once again in Honkai Star Rail 2.4, introducing a new challenge for players. As usual, players must complete the four stages that this activity boasts to acquire a few Stellar Jades. Moreover, since version 2.3, players can acquire a little more of this premium currency than the previous patches.

To acquire all of the rewards associated with this activity, players must earn a three-star in each stage. Since each stage gets progressively harder than the last, players will need to build a team of four meta-defining characters to get three stars.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the best teams you can build to complete the Honkai Star Rail 2.4 Words of Deceit Pure Fiction challenge.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Best teams to challenge the Honkai Star Rail 2.4 Words of Deceit Pure Fiction

The first half of stage four features Kafka as the boss while the second half features Cocolia. Before looking at the best teams to complete this activity, let’s go over what buffs you should be equipping into the Cacophony.

While there are three buffs that players can pick, they can only use two at a time. Depending on what team composition and playstyle you are going for, select the appropriate buffs. For the follow-up attack teams, the best buff is “Expostulation”. Whereas, you should use the “Rupture” buff when picking a team composition that primarily deals damage through ultimate. As for the Calumny buff, you can use it on either FUA or most Hypercarry teams.

Now, let’s look at the best teams for the Honkai Star Rail 2.4 Pure Fiction (Words of Deceit) challenge.

Jade, Herta, Aventurine, and Robin

Jade in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

This Jade team is an excellent choice to clear this challenge in Honkai Star Rail 2.4. Players can use this team in any stage that features enemies weak to the Quantum or Ice element. Due to the good synergy of this team, the DPS units can easily use the Expostulation buff to its full potential, dealing a hefty amount of damage.

Clara, Herta, Ruan Mei, and Luocha

Clara in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

This team composition in Honkai Star Rail 2.4 can fully utilize Expostulation, one of the buffs to complete this challenge. Clara wielding the Physical element is extremely important as most enemies are weak to it. Moreover, this team can shine to its fullest when deployed in the first half of stage four since the enemies tend to attack the characters frequently. This allows Clara to launch counterattacks consistently and eliminate the enemy eaves one after another.

Yunli, Ruan Mei, Tingyun, Huohuo

Yunli in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

This Yunli Hypercarry team in Honkai Star Rail 2.4 is quite popular among players. While a little slow compared to other FUA teams, this team composition can deal a hefty amount of damage from each strike. Since Yunli’s attacks can hit enemies hard, pairing her with Ruan Mei, Tingyun and Huohuo is the best option.

Ruan Mei boosts Yunli’s Weakness Break efficiency while Tingyun makes sure the latter can use her Parry ability more often by replenishing her ultimate energy. Huohuo can heal and regenerate her allies’ ultimate energy, which is perfect for this team.

This Hypercarry team can also be quite impactful when deployed in the first phase of stage four. Since her abilities count as unleashing follow-up attacks, the Expostulation buff can benefit this team. Moreover, this team can perform well when deployed against enemies weak to the Physical element.

Dr. Ratio, March 7th (The Hunt), Hanya, and Lynx

March 7th (The Hunt) in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

This team is one of the free-to-play teams players can build in Honkai Star Rail 2.4. Dr. Ratio was handed out for free from version 1.6 while March 7th (Hunt) is a f2p unit players can acquire by completing a Trailblaze Mission.

Hanya is the best support for this team as both DPS units need speed to deal more damage, which the former can easily provide. Lynx has been added to this team since she is the only free-to-play healer who can perform well in end-game activities.

Since many of the adversaries are weak to the Imaginary element, this team is ideal for those stages, especially the first phase of stage four as Kafka is weak to the aforementioned element. You can use either the Expostulation or Calumny buff as both benefit this team.

Acheron, Pela, Jiaoqiu, Fu Xuan

Acheron in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

This Acheron team is one of the best teams to clear the second phase of stage four in Honkai Star Rail 2.4. Since the team features a Hypercarry playstyle, you can use the Calumny buff, but the most useful one is the Expostulation buff. Since most of the adversaries you will be facing in this half will be weak to Lightning and Ice, you will be able to eliminate them quickly.

While this is one of the meta-defining teams, it is also quite SP (Skill Point) positive. This means you don't have to worry about the Skill Points running out, but make sure Fu Xuan’s Matrix of Prescience doesn’t run out.

