All upcoming Wuthering Waves characters, based on announcements and leaks

Wuthering Waves will release a bunch of new characters in the upcoming updates. Fortunately, the officials have already confirmed some of the Resonators that will become playable. This includes those from both Huanglong and Rinascita, who are also expected to play important roles in the main story.
Additionally, there are leaks about a character who hasn't officially been confirmed but is speculated to become playable soon.
This article will cover all the characters who will and are expected to be released in Wuthering Waves, as per both official announcements and leaks.
Note: Some of the following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.
Galbrena, Qiuyuan, and other upcoming confirmed and leaked characters in Wuthering Waves
Galbrena
Galbrena is one of the upcoming characters from Rinascita. She has yet to make an in-game appearance but is expected to be in the main story that will be released in version 2.7. This is also likely her release version. While Kuro Games hasn't stated it, Galbrena should be a Pistols user with the Fusion attribute, based on her official introduction post and teaser.
Qiuyuan
Qiuyuan is the only upcoming male Resonator before version 3.0. Based on his name, it is safe to say that he is from Huanglong. His official announcement post refers to him as a lone wayfaring swordsman, so his weapon type is likely a Sword as well. According to the leaks via @_hiragara_ on X, Qiuyuan is an Electro Resonator and is expected to be released in WuWa version 2.7.
Chisa
Chisa is expected to be released in Wuthering Waves 2.8. She is likely to be a Sword or a Broadblade user, as she can be seen holding her scissor-like weapon in the official introduction post. Unfortunately, there's almost no other information on her, as of this writing. However, it is worth noting that Chisa is a Japanese name, so she is unlikely to be from Huanglong, Rinascita, or the New Federation.
Buling
Buling is another Resonator from Huanglong. While Kuro Games has not officially confirmed her availability as a playable character, she is expected to be released in version 2.8 as a 4-star unit, as per leaks via @_hiragara_, who has a fairly good track record as a dataminer and leaker.
