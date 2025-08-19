All Wuthering Waves 2.6 battle pass weapons: Stats and skills

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 update, releasing on August 28, 2025, will introduce a plethora of content, including five new Hunter's Growl weapons in the battle pass. Each of them belongs to different archetypes and will be awarded upon reaching level 30 on the paid tier. Although the battle pass weapons have four-star rarity, they feature better attributes compared to the free options.
This article further outlines the Wuthering Waves 2.6 battle pass weapons, along with their stats and skills.
All Wuthering Waves 2.6 battle pass weapons, explored
The new battle pass weapons were initially announced during the Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream. Kuro Games made a follow-up post detailing each of their stats and special skills:
Feather Edge (Sword)
- ATK: 412
- CRIT Rate: 20.2%
- Skill: Upon casting Resonance Liberation, the wearer’s ATK is increased by 7.2%. They also receive a 10.8% Resonance Liberation DMG bonus. Both the buffs will linger for 15 seconds.
Aureate Zenith (Broadblade)
- ATK: 412
- CRIT DMG: 40.5%
- Skill: Casting Resonance Liberation boosts the equipping character’s ATK by 7.2%. Their Heavy ATK DMG is further increased by 10.8%. The effects will last for 15 seconds.
Solar Flame (Pistol)
- ATK: 412
- CRIT Rate: 20.2%
- Skill: The weapon increases the wearer’s ATK by 2.2% when they deal damage with Basic or Heavy Attacks. Their Heavy Attack DMG is also enhanced by 2.2%. Both the effects last for seven seconds, stacking up to four times.
Aether Strike (Gauntlet)
- ATK: 412
- CRIT DMG: 40.5%
- Skill: Casting Resonance Liberation increases the wielder’s ATK by 7.2%. The weapon also grants a 10.8% Resonance Liberation DMG Bonus to the character for 15 seconds.
Radiant Dawn (Rectifier)
- ATK: 412
- CRIT DMG: 40.5%
- Skill: The wearer will receive a 9% ATK boost after activating Resonance Skill, and their Basic Attack DMG will be further increased by 9% for 10 seconds.
Since the specified weapons are exclusive to the battle pass, you can only obtain them by purchasing the subscription. Moreover, you might be compelled to do so, considering some of the options will benefit future 5-star characters.
For instance, Augusta can use Aureate Zenith Broadblade, as it is equipped with high CRIT DMG and offers Heavy ATK DMG Bonus. Considering Augusta is a DPS unit, she will require all the damage buffs a weapon can offer.
