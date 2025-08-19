All Wuthering Waves 2.6 battle pass weapons: Stats and skills

By Akash Paul
Modified Aug 19, 2025 09:48 GMT
Wuthering Waves 2.6 battle pass weapon announcement
This article explores all Wuthering Waves 2.6 battle pass weapons (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 update, releasing on August 28, 2025, will introduce a plethora of content, including five new Hunter's Growl weapons in the battle pass. Each of them belongs to different archetypes and will be awarded upon reaching level 30 on the paid tier. Although the battle pass weapons have four-star rarity, they feature better attributes compared to the free options.

Ad

This article further outlines the Wuthering Waves 2.6 battle pass weapons, along with their stats and skills.

All Wuthering Waves 2.6 battle pass weapons, explored

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The new battle pass weapons were initially announced during the Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream. Kuro Games made a follow-up post detailing each of their stats and special skills:

Feather Edge (Sword)

  • ATK: 412
  • CRIT Rate: 20.2%
  • Skill: Upon casting Resonance Liberation, the wearer’s ATK is increased by 7.2%. They also receive a 10.8% Resonance Liberation DMG bonus. Both the buffs will linger for 15 seconds.

Aureate Zenith (Broadblade)

  • ATK: 412
  • CRIT DMG: 40.5%
  • Skill: Casting Resonance Liberation boosts the equipping character’s ATK by 7.2%. Their Heavy ATK DMG is further increased by 10.8%. The effects will last for 15 seconds.
Ad

Solar Flame (Pistol)

  • ATK: 412
  • CRIT Rate: 20.2%
  • Skill: The weapon increases the wearer’s ATK by 2.2% when they deal damage with Basic or Heavy Attacks. Their Heavy Attack DMG is also enhanced by 2.2%. Both the effects last for seven seconds, stacking up to four times.

Aether Strike (Gauntlet)

  • ATK: 412
  • CRIT DMG: 40.5%
  • Skill: Casting Resonance Liberation increases the wielder’s ATK by 7.2%. The weapon also grants a 10.8% Resonance Liberation DMG Bonus to the character for 15 seconds.
Ad

Radiant Dawn (Rectifier)

  • ATK: 412
  • CRIT DMG: 40.5%
  • Skill: The wearer will receive a 9% ATK boost after activating Resonance Skill, and their Basic Attack DMG will be further increased by 9% for 10 seconds.

Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.6 characters and official banner schedule

Since the specified weapons are exclusive to the battle pass, you can only obtain them by purchasing the subscription. Moreover, you might be compelled to do so, considering some of the options will benefit future 5-star characters.

Ad

For instance, Augusta can use Aureate Zenith Broadblade, as it is equipped with high CRIT DMG and offers Heavy ATK DMG Bonus. Considering Augusta is a DPS unit, she will require all the damage buffs a weapon can offer.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Akash Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications