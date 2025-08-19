All Wuthering Waves 2.6 battle pass weapons: Stats and skills

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 update, releasing on August 28, 2025, will introduce a plethora of content, including five new Hunter's Growl weapons in the battle pass. Each of them belongs to different archetypes and will be awarded upon reaching level 30 on the paid tier. Although the battle pass weapons have four-star rarity, they feature better attributes compared to the free options.

Ad

This article further outlines the Wuthering Waves 2.6 battle pass weapons, along with their stats and skills.

All Wuthering Waves 2.6 battle pass weapons, explored

Wuthering Waves @Wuthering_Waves Post-Lament Anthropocene: Weapons — Hunter's Growl A weapon awarded to Gladiators of exceptional merit. It's an embodiment of glory, and a powerful deterrent against the Dark Tide on the hunting grounds. Check the link for more information: https://t.co/8cTlw0M2xP

Ad

Trending

The new battle pass weapons were initially announced during the Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream. Kuro Games made a follow-up post detailing each of their stats and special skills:

Feather Edge (Sword)

ATK: 412

CRIT Rate: 20.2%

Skill: Upon casting Resonance Liberation, the wearer’s ATK is increased by 7.2%. They also receive a 10.8% Resonance Liberation DMG bonus. Both the buffs will linger for 15 seconds.

Aureate Zenith (Broadblade)

ATK: 412

CRIT DMG: 40.5%

Skill: Casting Resonance Liberation boosts the equipping character’s ATK by 7.2%. Their Heavy ATK DMG is further increased by 10.8%. The effects will last for 15 seconds.

Ad

Solar Flame (Pistol)

ATK: 412

CRIT Rate: 20.2%

Skill: The weapon increases the wearer’s ATK by 2.2% when they deal damage with Basic or Heavy Attacks. Their Heavy Attack DMG is also enhanced by 2.2%. Both the effects last for seven seconds, stacking up to four times.

Aether Strike (Gauntlet)

ATK: 412

CRIT DMG: 40.5%

Skill: Casting Resonance Liberation increases the wielder’s ATK by 7.2%. The weapon also grants a 10.8% Resonance Liberation DMG Bonus to the character for 15 seconds.

Ad

Radiant Dawn (Rectifier)

ATK: 412

CRIT DMG: 40.5%

Skill: The wearer will receive a 9% ATK boost after activating Resonance Skill, and their Basic Attack DMG will be further increased by 9% for 10 seconds.

Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.6 characters and official banner schedule

Since the specified weapons are exclusive to the battle pass, you can only obtain them by purchasing the subscription. Moreover, you might be compelled to do so, considering some of the options will benefit future 5-star characters.

Ad

For instance, Augusta can use Aureate Zenith Broadblade, as it is equipped with high CRIT DMG and offers Heavy ATK DMG Bonus. Considering Augusta is a DPS unit, she will require all the damage buffs a weapon can offer.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.