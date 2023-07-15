All updated Coin Master free spins links (July 15, 2023)

Spins are of great importance in Coin Master as they activate the slot machine, an apparatus that rewards players with several in-game resources, such as coins. While players can also earn coins by raiding and attacking opponents' villages in the game (there are over 400 villages on the map), spins are a great way to get the resource at no cost or effort.

Coin Master players can farm spins in several ways. However, redeeming the daily links that developer Moon Active releases will grant you free spins every day.

This article lists all the active free spin links available for July 15, 2023.

List of Coin Master links for free spins (July 15, 2023)

Moon Active uploads a couple of posts on Coin Master's official Facebook and Twitter handles. The developer includes a link on each post that offers freebies upon redemption.

You find two to three such links daily that amount to tons of freebies. Here are all active free spins links for today, July 15, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/zPMyBG - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/GUcuDN - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/JeJQUg - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/PMEEeK - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/zvHJWX - 25 free spins

Each Coin Master link lasts for only two days, so consider redeeming them as soon as possible. Additionally, all players can redeem a link only once per account.

Here are the steps to claim freebies from these links:

Install the app on your device. Make sure you have an active internet connection. Click any link from the above list. This will open the app directly on your phone. After the app loads all essential resources, a dialog box will appear detailing the rewards you get. Tapping the green Collect button in the box on the screen will add all applicable freebies to your profile.

Besides these links, there are many other ways for you to get more free spins. You can grind for more by finishing villages, completing card sets, earning more shields, playing in-game events, and participating in tournaments. Additionally, inviting friends, collecting daily gifts from the friend list, and requesting from team members also grant free spins.

Alternatively, Coin Master players can purchase spins from the in-app store. They can tap the Main Menu icon and click the Shop icon to enter the store. In addition to coins, one can also purchase pet food, pet XP, and much more.

