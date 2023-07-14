Coin Master: All working links for free spins (July 14, 2023)

Coin Master, developed by Moon Active, features a virtual slot machine that incorporates gambling mechanics. Activating the apparatus requires using spins by tapping the red SPIN button, and every tap costs one spin unless there is a betting feature active. The game's objective involves building villages and exploring over 400 to beat the game.

Coin Master coins build villages that are obtainable by landing its symbol on the machine or attacking and raiding neighboring villages. Since everything in this title requires spins, they are a valuable resource you'll never have enough of. There are several ways to acquire them, but redeeming Moon Active's links is the quickest. This article lists all active links for free spins on July 14, 2023.

All working Coin Master links for free spins (July 14, 2023)

As mentioned, the developers at Moon Active provide redeemable links every day for free spins. They hand out a couple of links daily, which you can use to claim free spins and other in-game items.

However, all Coin Master links remain valid for only two days. Additionally, you can claim freebies from any particular link only once per account. With that said, here is the list of all working links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/PMEEeK - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/zvHJWX - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/aBkcgq - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/jpDXJa - 10 free spins and three million coins

Claiming freebies from these links is a straightforward task in Coin Master. With just a few handheld taps, you can get all the freebies. Here are the steps:

Install the app on your handheld and ensure that you have an active internet connection. Then, click on any of the links above to open the title directly on your device. After the app loads all resources, you will see a dialog box that details the rewards the link entails. Tap the Collect button in the box to claim all freebies.

Besides these links, Coin Master offers several other in-game ways to get more free spins. Here is the list:

By inviting friends By finishing villages Participating in events and tournaments Popping balloons when they are active Earning more shields Waiting for an hour Collecting daily gifts from the friend list Requesting from the team members

Alternatively, you can buy spins from the in-app store using real-world money. The shop also has coins, pet food, pet XP, and more. You can get to the store by tapping the Main Menu button on the opening screen and clicking the shop icon.

