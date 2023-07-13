Coin Master: All working links for free spins (July 13, 2023)

Coin Master is an idle single-player adventure made by Moon Active for Android and iOS devices. It features gambling mechanics in the form of a virtual slot machine. There are over 470 villages to explore and build, but you'll need coins to complete them. You can acquire coins by raiding or attacking another player's villages or landing on its symbol on the slot machine.

Landing three Hammer or Pig symbols on the slot machine provides attacking or raiding opportunities. Since spins are a valuable resource required to operate the slot machine, Moon Active provides redeemable daily links with free spins as a reward. This article lists all working free spin links for July 13, 2023.

All working Coin Master free spins links (July 13, 2023)

Moon Active provides daily redeemable links on their official Facebook and Twitter handles. They post a few links daily, meaning you can grab plenty of rewards if you regularly play the game. Without further ado, here is the list of all working Coin Master free spins links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/UPhlpS - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/aBkcgq - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/jpDXJa - 10 free spins and three million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/HWTkat - 10 free spins and three million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/FmQIVR - 25 free spins

Each link remains valid only for 48 hours, so you should redeem them as soon as possible. Additionally, they provide freebies only once per account.

Apart from these links, there are several other ways to get free spins in the game. You can participate in daily social media contests on Coin Master's official Facebook or Twitter accounts. Moon Active uploads a few posts containing photos or videos with puzzles themed around the title.

Any Coin Master fans can participate in the competition by cracking the puzzle and typing their answer in the comment section. Thousands of fans partake in these daily contests, and Moon Active selects a few winners through a lucky draw. The winners get free coins and spins as rewards.

You can also use the in-game methods to get your hands on spins. Here is the list of some of them:

By finishing villages

By completing card sets

By inviting friends

Participating in events and tournaments

By requesting from team members

By collecting daily gifts from the friend list.

By earning more shields once the carrying capacity maxes out

Alternatively, you can tap the Main Menu and head to the in-app store to purchase spins. In addition to spins, you can buy coins, Pet food, Pet XP, chests, and other items from the store in Coin Master.

Poll : 0 votes