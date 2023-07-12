Coin Master daily links for free spins (July 12, 2023)

Coin Master is a single-player casual adventure title developed by Moon Active. It has over 400 villages that you can explore and build using coins. You can obtain coins by hitting either the coin or coin bag symbol on the slot machine in the game. Additionally, raiding or attacking your neighboring village also rewards coins as loot.

Performing these actions in Coin Master requires the use of spins. You can earn spins in various ways. However, Moon Active provides a quick and effortless way to get them: using redeemable links.

This article lists all active links for July 12, 2023.

Get free Coin Master spins from daily links (July 12, 2023)

Moon Active holds numerous in-game and off-game events in Coin Master. Every event rewards resources, such as free coins, spins, pet food, and more. One such off-game event is the daily social media contest that the developer holds on the title’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Moon Active uploads a couple of posts daily that contain puzzles themed around Coin Master. Along with the photo or video, each post contains a link that provides free spins upon redemption.

Here are all the active links for redeeming free spins today:

https://Coin-Master.me/HWTkat - 10 free spins and three million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/FmQIVR - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/pcMzYS - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/uyfMPH - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/clNGQq - 25 free spins

All users can redeem every link once per account. All links expire after 48 hours.

You can use the following steps to redeem the links:

Ensure the app is installed on your device and that you have an active internet connection. Search for the links or click on any one from the list above. The app will open on your device. After it fully loads, you’ll see a dialog box with reward details. Tap the green Collect button on the box and add all freebies to your profile.

If you want to get free spins, try your luck at the aforementioned social media contest. You can type your answer in the comment section.

Moon Active chooses a few winners through a lucky draw. You will be eligible for the draw if you are among the commenters who gave the correct answer. If you’re fortunate, you will get free coins, spins, and more as rewards.

You can also finish villages, complete card sets, invite friends, participate in events and compete in tournaments to earn more free spins in Coin Master. Collecting daily gifts from the friend list and requesting from team members are also surefire ways to get free spins.

