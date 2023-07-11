Coin Master: All updated free spins links (July 11, 2023)

Coin Master offers multiple sources for acquiring free spins. The adventure title features a virtual slot machine that requires spins for activation, and you can gain in-game items and actions by spinning this machine. It provides resources such as coins, Pet XP, spins, and more, with an opportunity to perform actions such as raiding and attacking opponents’ villages as well.

The objective of the title is to build and unlock over 450 villages on its map and become the ultimate Coin Master. Each player can store up to 50 spins at a time. Like other mobile titles, you can redeem daily links to acquire spins without much effort. This article lists all updated free spins links for July 11, 2023.

List of all Coin Master links for free spins (July 11, 2023)

Moon Active uploads a few posts as a part of the title’s daily social media contest. They are an off-game event where you must solve a video or photo puzzle in each post, and winning them gives you plenty of rewards in Coin Master.

You can find one link daily on each post containing puzzles. These provide free spins, coins, and other resources. The free spins links expire after two days, so you should redeem them immediately. Moreover, each user can redeem a particular link only once.

Here is the list of all active links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/uyfMPH - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/clNGQq - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/bntlwG - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/OZRpwr - 10 free spins and three million coins

Claiming freebies from redeemable links is a cakewalk in this idle title. Ensure you install Coin Master on your handheld and have an active internet connection. Then, click on any of the links from the list above. This will open the app directly on your phone. After the title loads, a dialog box will appear, providing information about the rewards you get. Lastly, Tap the green Collect button to add the freebies to your profile.

As mentioned, winning the daily social media contests also provides free coins, spins, chests, and more. Crack the puzzle and type your answer in the comment section of each post. Since there are thousands of participants, Moon Active must select a few through a lottery system and declare the winners.

Finishing villages, completing card sets, inviting friends, and collecting from your friend list are some of the best ways to get more free spins in Coin Master. Additionally, you can play ongoing events and in-game tournaments to win free spins as rewards. Alternatively, the title offers in-app purchases from the in-game store for spins, coins, Pet food, and XP.

